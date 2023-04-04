Warzone 2 ranked play: Release window, possible format, rewards & more

Call of Duty battle royale hit Warzone 2 will be getting a ranked mode in Season 3, so players can go up against others of their skill level, earn rewards, and rank up to compete among the best. Here’s what we know about it so far.

In the Season 2 patch notes, it was confirmed that Season 3 would finally bring a long-awaited ranked mode to Warzone 2, after years of calls from fans to give them a more competitive experience.

In fact many streamers, including the likes of Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff, cited the lack of ranked play as their reason for leaving the game behind them, and switching to competitors such as Apex Legends.

That may no longer be the case, though, as ranked is officially coming to Warzone 2, but in what capacity?

While an exact release date has not yet been confirmed by the devs, we do know from the Season 2 patch notes that it’s arriving in Season 3.

Season 3 is due to launch on Wednesday, April 12, however there is no confirmation that ranked will be available at launch. That said, if it’s not there on day one, players should expect it at some point in-season, which could be any time over the roughly two months following, as that is the standard length of a CoD season.

Activision Ranked has been requested by Warzone players for years now.

How will Warzone Ranked work?

As of now, there’s been no explanation from the developers over how exactly ranked will work in Warzone 2, though our best guess is to look at the recently-implemented MW2 ranked system.

It features seven skill divisions, in which players have to rank from Bronze to Iridescent by gaining SR through wins. In a battle royale like Warzone, it may seek to better reward or punish players based on kills and placement rather than just wins and losses.

It also has not been confirmed whether ranked will be on Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, or both.

Will there be rewards for Warzone 2 ranked?

In Modern Warfare II, players earn rewards such as skins and other cosmetics for hitting certain levels and skill divisions in ranked play.

While there’s been no confirmation of that being the case in Warzone 2, it does seem likely that rewards will be implemented, as is often the case in CoD ranked modes.

So far, that’s all we know about Warzone 2 ranked play, though with the new season almost upon us, it’s safe to assume that we will be getting more information before long.