Biffle reveals dominant World Series of Warzone loadout after tournament victory

If you want to try and replicate Team Biffle’s success in the World Series of Warzone, you’ll need to use his Kastov 762 and Lachmann Sub class. So, here’s how you set them up.

The $1.2 million World Series of Warzone event was the first big competitive LAN for Warzone players – CoD Next events notwithstanding – after four years of the battle royale being around.

Players from across the globe had the chance to qualify for the Global Finals in London, however, it was Team Biffle – Biffle, Shifty, and Sage – that ran away with the win after six maps. They scored a whopping 218.2 points, with second-placed Team HisokaT24 only amassing 143.4 points.

Biffle’s squad ruthlessly outplayed everyone with their rotations and zone control, including an incredible winning moment where they scaled up a rock face to get high ground to secure the win. And, of course, he had a loadout that packed a punch in his back pocket.

Team Biffle’s best Kastov 762 & Lachmann Sub loadout for Warzone 2

If you want to copy his WSOW winning loadout then you’ll be picking up two of the most popular weapons in the game – the Kastov 762 and Lachmann Sub. His squad also used the Signal 50 pretty consistently in their successful run too, but we’re focusing on Biffle here.

Given that these two are pretty meta weapons, you’ll likely have your own setups for them, but may require some tweaks to match Biffle’s setup.

On the Kastov, he goes with the SZ Recharge-DX optic, instead of the more popular Aim OP-V4, for example. The other attachments, the Sakin Tread-40 muzzle, FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel, and 40-round mag are more widely used.

Kastov 762

Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Optic: SZ Recharge-DX

In the case of the Lachmann Sub, it’s also a pretty standard build. The likes of the VLK LZR 7mw laser, the deadly Hollow Point rounds, and FT Mobile Stock are all included.

Where it does differ from more meta loadouts is the barrel. Biffle goes with the Lachmann Pulsar where players typically use the Falcon barrel.

Lachmann Sub

Laser: VLK LZR 7mw

Barrel: Lachmann Pulsar

Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point

Stock: FT Mobile Stock

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Just copying Biffle’s class isn’t going to propel you to winning games right away, you are still going to need some serious in-game skills. But, it will help.