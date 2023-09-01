Warzone expert reveals simple trick to make Lachmann Shroud “overpowered”

Warzone guru Metaphor explained why more players should consider using the Lachmann Shroud in Warzone.

Season 5 reloaded introduced a new SMG, the Lachmann Shroud. Warzone’s latest weapon shares the same weapon platform with the Lachmann Sub, so players assumed it would be unstoppable. According to WZ Ranked, the Lachmann Sub leads all weapons with a 17.6% pick rate.

However, the Lachmann Shroud performs very differently than a typical SMG. It can only be used in burst or single fire modes, which may detract some community members from trying it out. Despite a weird profile, Metaphor made his case for why players should learn how to use the unique weapon.

Metaphor sings the Lachmann Shroud’s praises in Warzone

Warzone community members hyped up the Lachmann Shroud, and Metaphor revealed what makes the weapon so special.

“This gun actually has one of the lowest TTKs in the entire game. The only trick is you have to put it on single fire.”

After easily winning a WZ match, the YouTuber bought into the weapon.

“This thing is the real deal. This gun is very good.”

Metaphor did admit that he doesn’t necessarily expect the Lachmann Shroud to take over Warzone’s meta because it is “tedious” to use a single-fire SMG. if players learn how to use it and play to its strengths, the YouTuber argues that they will be rewarded.

Players can also opt to use the Lachmann Shroud in burst fire mode, but it’s much harder to control the weapon’s recoil, and they have less control of where their shots go.

Best Lachmann Shroud loadout in Warzone

Here is Metaphor’s go-to Lachmann Shroud loadout with attachment tuning included.

Barrel: 170MM Grapple VI (+0.23, +0.17)

170MM Grapple VI (+0.23, +0.17) Laser: VLK LZR 7MW (-0.35, -51.00)

VLK LZR 7MW (-0.35, -51.00) Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90 (-0.67, +0.23)

FSS Sharkfin 90 (-0.67, +0.23) Stock: Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock (-1.81. -0.85)

Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock (-1.81. -0.85) Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10 (-0.06, -0.12)

If the Lachmann Shroud isn’t quite your cup of tea even after trying it in single-fire, check out our picks for the best Warzone SMG loadouts.