Warzone 2 expert reveals a “beast” loadout for the Cronen Squall

WhosImmortal has showcased a loadout for Cronen Squall that makes the BR greatly effective at medium and long ranges in the Season 3 of Warzone 2.

Warzone 2’s Season 3 brought a huge variety of balance changes that shook up the game’s meta to its very core.

The season also brought two brand new guns to the player’s arsenal, the Cronen Squall battle rifle and the FJX Imperium sniper rifle.

WhosImmortal showcased a great build for the Cronen Squall in his May 6 video that makes the rifle a “beast,” and in Immortal’s own words: “the thing just brings the power, and then after you get used to the recoil pattern you are good to go, the thing is gonna feel nice and spicy.”

WhosImmortal’s Cronen Squall loadout in Warzone 2

WhosImmortal explained that he thinks his Cronen Squall loadout makes the weapon very powerful with fast ADS time, great range, terrifying TTK, and a sizable ammo reserve.

To help him achieve that the content creator outfitted the gun with attachments specializing in furthering the battle rifle’s range and accuracy, to tip those mid-range battles in your favor at the cost of the gun’s mobility and handling, making it a poor choice for close-range combat.

The build is using a 50-Round drum magazine which might prove to be quite an overkill for solo matches where you don’t have to worry about multiple enemies at once but for every squad situation you definitely should stick to it.

Relevant Timestamp: 9:05

Attachments

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Ammunition: 6.8 High Velocity

6.8 High Velocity Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

The BR has an extremely rapid TTK at medium and long ranges, perfect for slotting it into your build as a primary weapon for the majority of situations in Al-Mazrah and Ashika Island.

That said, you’ll still want either an SMG like the meta-dominating Vaznev-9K or a shotgun to cover close range where this particular loadout struggles to keep up with some of the more popular options.