Warzone 2 guru reveals an “overpowered” Cronen Squall loadout using thermal optic

Metaphor has revealed a loadout for Cronen Squall that the YouTuber said is “100% the best gun” in Warzone 2 at this moment.

Warzone 2’s Season 3 Reloaded brought balance changes that shook up the game’s meta and allowed some new armaments and old reliables to shine once more.

The update rolled out not even 2 weeks ago, so content creators and skilled players alike are still re-evaluating their favorite loadouts and trying to find new gems.

Metaphor showcased a great build for the Cronen Squall in his May 20 video that in Metaphor’s own words: “This Cronen Squall build that I found out is just so insane, this is 100% the best gun in the game right now.”

Metaphor’s Cronen Squall loadout in Warzone 2

Metaphor explained that his Cronen Squall loadout makes the weapon very powerful for medium and even long ranges with fast TTK, great accuracy, and large magazine size.

To help him achieve that the content creator outfitted the gun with attachments specializing in furthering the Cronen Squall’s range, accuracy, and recoil.

The Cronen Squall still has significant recoil even with attachments that try to mitigate it, so it is recommended for players to switch to the single-fire mode when shooting at far-away targets and only use the full-auto mode for medium and close-range encounters.

Attachments

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Barrel: HR6.8 Barrel

HR6.8 Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50 Round Mag

50 Round Mag Optic: SZ Holotherm

This battle rifle is perfect for most common situations at medium ranges thanks to its rapid TTK and its large magazine count thanks to these attachments. This comes at a cost of some mobility and rather slow sprint-to-fire speed.

With that in mind, you’ll want either an SMG like the meta-dominating Vaznev-9K or a shotgun to cover close range where this particular loadout struggles to keep up with some of the more popular options.