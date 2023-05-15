Warzone 2 guru reveals “amazing” one shot Cronen Squall loadout

Warzone 2 expert NYSL Aydan explained why more players should be using the Cronen Squall in Season 3 Reloaded.

Season 3 Reloaded slightly shrouded Warzone 2’s long-range meta in doubt. The ISO Hemlock saw substantial nerfs, but some players still crowned it as the game’s best weapon. Meanwhile, the Lachmann 556 received a few hefty buffs, which vaulted the AR into contention.

Aydan made a case for the Cronen Squall, giving the ISO Hemlock a run for its money in Season 3 Reloaded.

What weapon has the fastest TTK in Warzone 2?

Aydan claimed that the Cronen Squall battle rifle has the fastest TTK for a primary weapon in Warzone 2.

The YouTuber admitted that he didn’t like the weapon at first. “It didn’t feel like a contender to the ISO Hemlock,” he said.

“It just had too much recoil,” he added, arguing it was only viable in medium-range engagements instead of long-range fights.

However, he changed the fire mode to single fire and discovered that it greatly decreased the battle rifle’s recoil while still maintaining good damage.

“On this gun, it feels amazing. It feels like the old DMR, besides being unable to shoot as fast. I think if this thing could shoot just a little bit faster, it would blow the Hemlock out of the water.”

If you still have struggles controlling the Cronen Squall’s recoil, Aydan recommends only using it on Ashika Island, which favors closer gunfights.

Best Cronen Squall Warzone 2 loadout

Here is Aydan’s Cronen Squal loadout with attachment tuning included.

Muzzle: BORE-490

BORE-490 Barrel: HR 6.8 Barrel (+0.50, +0.40)

HR 6.8 Barrel (+0.50, +0.40) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Optic: Schlager 3.4X (-3.00, -1.50)

It’s important to note that every time you drop and pick up this weapon, it automatically reverts to automatic fire. To change the fire mode back to single fire mode, press left on the Dpad for PlayStation and Xbox.

Give this loadout a try if you are looking to try something new in Warzone 2.