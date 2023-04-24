FaZe Booya’s “ultimate” Cronen Squall loadout outguns SMGs up close in Warzone 2

FaZe content creator Booya has created the “ultimate,” Cronen Squall loadout for Warzone 2 that manages to outgun even SMGs at close range.

When trying to find a sniper support or a close range gun most Warzone 2 players opt for either an SMG or a fast handling assault rifle. After all, these often provide the best balance of fast weapon handling and a fast TTK up close.

However, Warzone 2 Season 3 introduced the Cronen Squall, a battle rifle that immediately entered the meta becoming one of the most popular primary weapons.

Article continues after ad

Given its impressive damage and status as a battle rifle, many players opted to use it as a long range weapon. However, Booya believes he has found a way to make the Cronen Squall even more powerful.

Best Cronen Squall close range loadout in Warzone 2 Season 3

FaZe content creator Booya has created a loadout that offers a unique twist on the Cronen Squall. Rather than focusing on long range damage and accuracy, this build looks to dominate at close-range outgunning SMGs in the process.

Article continues after ad

Although Booya’s build speeds up weapon handling some attachments like the Lockshot KT85 are still used to reduce recoil. The Cronen Squall is a high recoil weapon that can be tricky to control without certain attachments.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The FaZe member emphasized that his loadout is only optimized for close and medium-range gunfights. Those looking for a more traditional build can check out our best Cronen Squall loadout guide.

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Barrel: SB6.8 16″

SB6.8 16″ Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 30 Round Mag

What makes the Cronen Squall such a strong SMG alternative is that it has an extremely fast sprint to fire speed for a battle rifle. This allows for aggressive play without having to worry about getting caught out.

Article continues after ad

However, the Squall does have an unusual characteristic that could take some getting used to. Unlike most other weapons it has an open bolt delay meaning that there is a brief pause between pulling the trigger and the gun firing.