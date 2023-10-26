One Warzone Season 6 sniper support loadout stands above the rest 

Sniper rifles dominate Warzone’s meta, but no loadout is entirely complete without a powerful sidekick.

Typically, when Warzone received a new weapon, it immediately shot to the top of popularity lists. For example, Season 2 introduced the ISO Hemlock, and within a week, it was everyone’s favorite AR. Then, one season later, the Cronen Squall instantly became the go-to long-range meta weapon.

But not every weapon successfully found its place in the game after being introduced. Season 5’s FR Avancer struggled to find an identity right out of the gate. A weird damage profile left the AR in no man’s land. The combination of a hard-to-control recoil pattern and lackluster TTK speed meant the weapon was neither a long or short-range meta weapon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, Season 5 Reloaded increased the AR’s close and far damage. And then, in Season 6, the devs doubled down and increased the Avancer’s limb damage multipliers, close, mid, and long-range damage. Post buffs, the AR has finally found its place in the meta, and WhosImmortal believes its the best sniper support weapon.

FR Avancer outclasses other Warzone sniper support weapons

WhosImmortal made a case for why the FR Avancer is the best sniper support weapon in Warzone.

“The Avancer is by far the best sniper support rifle, in my opinion. This thing frys, and even over long ranges, it has a really good on-paper TTK.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The YouTuber did admit: “The recoil is a bit rough when you get to 60, 70, or 80 meters, but it is versatile for sure.

Article continues after ad

Best Warzone FR Avancer loadout

Here is WhosImmortal’s go-to FR Avancer loadout.

Barrel: 435MM FR435 (+0.29, +0.22)

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (-0.84, +0.54)

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.43, +0.2)

Magazine: 60 Round Mag

Optic: Aim OP-V4 (-1.35, -1.65)

“Whether this is your sniper support or your standard primary build, it’s going to work well because this is a super versatile rifle,” WhosImmortal added.

If this AR doesn’t check every box for you, check out our guide on the best Warzone loadouts.