Warzone 2 devs respond to major revive bug giving free kills in Season Two

The developers at Raven Software have responded to a major revive bug in Warzone 2’s second season which has been leading to a lot of unnecessary deaths.

Season Two of Warzone 2 dropped back on February 15, bringing a huge amount of new content to both the battle royale sequel and Modern Warfare 2.

Ashika Island was undoubtedly the main draw, but we also saw popular changes implemented – like a reversion to 1v1 Gulags and ‘vomit’ looting.

However, as we’ve come to expect from major updates in major titles, some bugs and glitches have emerged in the subsequent days.

Warzone 2 devs respond to major revive bug ruining matches

One of the more egregious relates to reviving teammates – an integral part of Warzone 2 modes like Duos, Trios and Quads.

Specifically, players found themselves stuck in position when trying to revive their teammates, leading to easy eliminations for enemies following up their knocks.

On February 15, Raven confirmed they were investigating. Now, they have “reopened this issue and are investigating further causes.”

The Trello card created confirms the issue and that they were unable to solve the problem despite initially marking the bug as complete.

Trello / Raven Software The Trello card.

It also confirms that the bug is affecting players on all platforms, meaning no WZ2 fans are invulnerable to the issue.

Rest assured though, that the issue is being worked on by Raven and, as such, we can expect a hotfix in the coming days.

We’ve seen frequent patches dropped to fix the most glaring bugs, a title which this surely qualifies as.