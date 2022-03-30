“Unstoppable” Warzone loadout creates TAR-21 from MW2 with RAM-7 class

Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most beloved entries in the Call of Duty series, and with this loadout from FaZe’s Swagg, players can recreate the popular TAR-21 Assault Rifle in Warzone matches.

Warzone has an impressive lineup of Assault Rifles in Season 2 Reloaded, plucked from the latest entries in the CoD franchise. Players have the choice of guns from Modern Warfare (2019), Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard, all with their own pros and cons.

But Call of Duty has a long history of iconic weapons that sadly don’t show up in the battle royale. Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most well-loved games in the series, and players are always looking for a throwback loadout that lets them relive their memories from 2009.

Well, thanks to this RAM-7 loadout shared by CoD pro FaZe Swagg, Warzone players can deploy the TAR-21 in Caldera.

FaZe Swagg TAR-21 Warzone loadout

Barrel: XRK Ranger

XRK Ranger Optic: Corp Combat Holo Sight

Corp Combat Holo Sight Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 50 Round Mags

50 Round Mags Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Swagg showed off the setup in his March 30 video, which he based on an upload from BuffNerdGaming. The idea behind this loadout is to recreate the look and feel of the TAR-21 from Modern Warfare 2, so the attachments selected were chosen to give the RAM-7 extra speed and accuracy.

He began the loadout with the XRK Ranger, partly to buff the range and recoil control, but also to equip the 460mm Barrel that the TAR-21 has in real-life. Next, he picked the Corp Combat Holo Sight as a way of giving it an authentic Modern Warfare 2-feel.

The Stippled Grip helped with the ADS and sprint-to-fire speed, ensuring the RAM-7 kept the lightweight feel we all remember. He followed that up with the Merc Foregrip, boosting the recoil control and hipfire accuracy.

Rounding out the loadout were 50 Round Mags. This Assualt Rifle has an impressive fire rate, so the extra ammo means you won’t have to worry about reloading too often in a frantic fight.

Not only is this TAR-21 conversion a welcome throwback for long-time players, according to Swagg, but the gun is also still ridiculously powerful in the new season. The content creator suggested that this setup could “replace” other ARs in the meta in Season 2 Reloaded.

“This thing was unstoppable, I didn’t lose a gunfight on Rebirth to any gun – or Caldera,” Swagg said in his video. “Any fight with this gun, long-range [or] mid-range, I was destroying.”

With 2022’s Call of Duty expected to be a new version of Modern Warfare 2, players will hopefully see more classic weapons appear in Warzone. But this setup is the perfect way to get your nostalgia fix in the meantime.

If you’re a long-time CoD fan, and want to party like it’s 2009, consider running this loadout the next time you drop into Warzone or Rebirth Reinforced.