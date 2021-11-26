MW2 M4 loadout in Warzone is a true CoD throwback

The recent MW2 nostalgia trend has continued as a Call of Duty streamer has remade the classic M4 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone, and we’ve got all the details for you to recreate it for yourself.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is now well established as the new CoD title, and Warzone is gearing up to reassert its dominance over the battle royale market with Warzone Pacific. Yet, despite all the hype for newer CoD titles and content, old-school players are always reminded of MW2 in one way or another.

It was only recently that Vanguard players were pelting out MW2-inspired “noob tube” shots in Vanguard, and now one Call of Duty YouTube content creator has brought back the MW2 M4A1 OG loadout for Warzone.

TheKoreanSavage’s YouTube channel has well over 2 million subscribers and counting, and he specializes in OP loadouts for Vanguard and Warzone, as well as some fun classes too.

His latest loadout effort sees one of Modern Warfare 2’s best Assault Rifles, the M4A1, return and he says that using this loadout is “going to bring back some nostalgic vibes.”

MW2 M4A1 loadout in Warzone

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Corvus Custom Marksman

Corvus Custom Marksman Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine: 50 Round Mags

This classic loadout features the always-reliable Monolithic Suppressor to kick things off. Things then begin to take shape very quickly with the Corvus Custom Marksman barrel that sacrifices lots of speed for immense precision and damage.

The Tac Laser restores some of that lost speed, whereas the Commando Foregrip helps to stabilize the weapon. Finally, the 50 Round Mags are capable of taking out several enemies in a short space of time.

As always with these creative loadouts, the M4A1 hasn’t been considered a meta gun since its early days. We don’t expect much to change with this cool throwback class, but it’ll make those last days in Verdansk a bit more interesting.