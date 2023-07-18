Swagg confirms his custom CoD bundle was scrapped due to NICKMERCS controversy

Mega-popular CoD content creator Swagg has confirmed he was in line for a custom bundle in Warzone 2, but that it was ultimately scrapped as controversy swirled around NICKMERCS.

2023 seemingly marked a new era for Activision’s juggernaut FPS franchise as, after years of pleading, fans finally got a handful of custom Operators to celebrate their favorite streaming personalities.

NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman were first to break new ground earlier this year, both receiving their very own Operator skins in-game, along with a handful of bonus cosmetics bundled in. Not all went according to plan, however, as just days after these highly-anticipated packs arrived, controversy swirled, and both were rapidly pulled from the game.

Due to this drama, Swagg has now revealed his very own cosmetic plans were shelved. Originally in talks to receive his own Weapon Blueprint across Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, Activision ultimately pivoted amid the aforementioned situation.

Swagg confirms Warzone Blueprint was scrapped amid NICKMERCS drama

Having dedicated his “whole career” to Call of Duty, getting the call to help design his very own cosmetic “meant everything,” Swagg recounted in a July 17 YouTube video.

Although it wasn’t set to be a full-fledged Operator skin on the same level as NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman, Swagg was still elated at the prospect of having his own weapon Blueprint in the franchise he’d spent the most time with.

Talks began in May, according to his upload, as designers began working on implementing his bold ideas for a weapon skin. Along the way, Swagg went back and forth with developers on ideas for this cosmetic, even visiting the studio in person to get a first look.

However, as controversy began to swirl around NICKMERCS and the situation exploded across social media, Activision acted swiftly by removing his custom bundle, followed close behind by Tim’s as well. Amid the chaos, Swagg “knew” it was only a matter of time until he got a call from Activision regarding his own bundle.

“I knew it was coming,” he said. “I knew it was a wrap. It was so gut-wrenching… To be so close.”

“They were going in a different direction and won’t be going forward with the bundle. I was so hurt by it, it was something I’ve always wanted.”

As a result, Swagg’s custom weapon has since been shelved, seemingly with no plans for developers to revisit it anytime soon. “They’ll probably avoid doing anything with creators ever again,” the YouTube star concluded.