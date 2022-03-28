Activision job listing reveals Call of Duty “CoD 2.0” subscription plans

Activision appears to be preparing for the release of a Call of Duty subscription model, following the likes of Fortnite Battle Royale, GTA, and World of Warcraft.

Just days after Rockstar Games launched their new GTA+ service, a new job listing from Activision is advertising a “stellar” opportunity for a Manager of Influencer Marketing.

The role, which was posted to their official Careers page this March, is looking for somebody based in Santa Monica or the Los Angeles area, more broadly.

Call of Duty 2.0 service revealed in job advert

At a glance, it may appear to be a position as part of the wider machine, but some of the wording will be of interest to Call of Duty players.

It states: “2022 is a stellar opportunity for Call of Duty (CoD), with an extraordinary line up of innovations in curated player experiences, multi-platform game play, subscription-based content, mobile game development, and a move to always on community and player connectivity.

“We call this ‘CoD 2.0’. And in the CoD 2.0 era, this leader will extend the CoD brand authentically in ways that engage core audiences and ignite and excite new ones; they will add cultural fuel to CoD marketing overall; they will extend and add meaning to CoD creative ideas.”

Delving deeper into the role, it continues: “The Manager, Influencer & Talent Marketing will be responsible for the management of a world-class Influencer program that will expand the overall reach of the Call of Duty with critical audiences. This role will help the company achieve perception and conversion goals through building and maintaining best-in-class influencer strategies and programming.”

Call of Duty has attracted a number of major personalities previously. In recent years, fans have seen everyone from Dr Disrespect to footballer Jack Grealish involved in marketing, and it appears – with a new subscription content model – this strategy will be expanded.

As details are still slim on CoD 2.0, what the fully fleshed out version of the project will look like remains unclear.