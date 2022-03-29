Warzone devs confirm five major Perk changes now live after secret update

Five enormous Warzone Perk changes are now confirmed to be in effect after a number of content creators spotted some secret adjustments in the latest update. From a hefty Ghost nerf to an E.O.D. buff, here’s all you need to know.

Following on from Warzone’s Season 2 Reloaded update, players began noticing a few odd changes under the hood, many of which went unmentioned in the latest patch notes.

Leading the charge was TrueGameData, who exposed a surprise nerf to the integral Ghost Perk. Then, JDOG was next to follow as the Warzone veteran uncovered more secret Perk changes, this time to both Quick Fix and Restock.

Advertisement

While players were left scratching their heads for a few hours, Raven Software finally addressed the silent changes with a March 28 update. All of the above Perks have indeed changed, for better or worse, and a few others have also been tweaked as part of a rebalancing effort in Warzone.

Five Perks in total now function differently following the latest Warzone patch. Scavenger, Restock, E.O.D., and Quick Fix have all been buffed, while Ghost received the lone nerf.

Most of the buffs were applied for similar reasons, as many were “originally built for a multiplayer experience,” Raven explained. Thus, they’re not typically seen as the best fit for a battle royale.

Advertisement

As a result, they’ve been upgraded in a number of ways to help contend with staple Warzone picks. Quick Fix, for instance, now comes with an added bonus of health regeneration while armoring up, which could drastically change the outcome of any given gunfight.

Meanwhile, Ghost has been scaled back somewhat after growing “stronger” with the arrival of Caldera. Moving forward, the stealth effect of the Perk will only apply when you’re in motion. If your Operator is standing still for even a moment, expect to be visible on enemy radars.

These key Perk changes appear to be just the start of Raven’s bigger plans for Warzone in its third year. While not much to go off, additional Perks could be overhauled in the very near future.

Advertisement

“The changes observed today represent a glimpse of what is to come in Season Three,” Raven teased.

Read More: Warzone players believe Armor Plates are weaker after Season 2 Reloaded

The full list of Warzone Perk changes is as follows: