Underrated Warzone 2 AR becomes meta after Season 3 Reloaded buffs

There’s an underrated assault rifle rocketing up in popularity since Warzone 2’s Season 3 Reloaded update gave it a buff in addition to already having no recoil.

The meta in Warzone 2 has undergone a fair few changes over the last few months, with Season 2 Reloaded and Season 3 both bringing about some weapon balancing.

However, it is the recent Season 3 Reloaded update that has really shaken things up again in a drastic way. That update introduced the FTAC Siege and GS Magna handguns, but in terms of primary weapons, the devs also brought in Maximum Armor Damage, which has had an impact on the battle royale’s time-to-kill.

That has seen the ISO Hemlock, once again, become the dominant weapon in the game. However, there is another AR that has rocketed up in pick rate after being completely forgotten about previously.

Best Lachmann-556 loadout in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

The AR in question is the Lachmann-556 which saw its damage increase across all ranges and didn’t suffer any nerfs – not even to the long-standing no recoil glitch it has.

So, YouTuber SallyIsADog highlighted it in his May 14th video, noting that it has “quietly” become a part of the meta since the update. While select other weapons got their attachments tuned, that didn’t happen to the 556.

That means that, if you’ve run the popular 556 set-ups before – which includes the FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel, 60-round mag, and AIM OP-V4 optic – you’ll be pretty much good to go.

Muzzle : 15.9′ Lachmann Rapp Barrel

: 15.9′ Lachmann Rapp Barrel Barrel : Sakin Tread-40

: Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56

: FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine : 60-round mag

: 60-round mag Optic: AIM OP-V4

The stats back up Sally’s take on that too. As per WZRanked, the Lachmann-556 has shot up to being the sixth most-used gun in the game with an almost 4% pick rate.

It remains to be seen if it’ll increase any further, but the gun clearly has a role to play in the current meta.