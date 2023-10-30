“Overbuffed” AR dominates in Warzone with zero recoil

Warzone players looking for a new assault rifle to run might want to look at one that got “overbuffed” in recent updates and is now a top-tier choice.

Even though the clock is ticking on the Modern Warfare 2’s cycle and, in turn, the Warzone integration with that game, the devs have still been rolling a number of changes for each game.

As a result of those changes, the meta in Warzone has been in flux recently. The dominant Lockwood 300 and TR-76 Geist both got hit with big nerfs and have dropped off. On the flip side, the Bas-P and Rapp H have both moved up a few spots and become excellent options for SMG and LMG users.

However, if you’re someone who would rather build a loadout around an assault rifle then you might want to look at the Lachmann 556 again.

Best Lachmann 556 loadout in Warzone Season 6

That’s according to Warzone guru Metaphor, who claimed that the AR has been “overbuffed” recently and is now one of the “best” guns in the battle royale – especially if you’re someone that’s not fighting in the top-tier of Ranked games.

“This gun is insane now. It used to be kind of mid but now it’s top-tier in my opinion. This thing has zero recoil,” he said. Metaphor noted that it does suffer a bit from dealing “low damage” but its accuracy means it won’t matter too much.

There isn’t a funky setup or anything for the Lachmann either. Metaphor’s loadout uses the standard Sakin-Tread 40 muzzle, FTAC Ripper underbarrel, Aim OP-V4 sight, and 60-round mag.

Muzzle: Sakin-Tread 40

Barrel: 15.9’ Lachmann Rapp barrel

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Magazine: 60-round mag

Obviously, not everyone runs the Aim OP-V4 these days and some prefer to go with a thermal sight due to the Halloween-themed maps. However, it’s still a really solid choice for a sight.

Even if you’re someone who’s stuck in their ways and doesn’t want to change much before MW3, the Lachmann is certainly worth a try.