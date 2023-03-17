Warzone 2 guru unveils forgotten AR that’s “insane” in Season 2 Reloaded

Warzone 2 expert Metaphor has showcased a loadout for an underused AR that’s “insane” in Season 2 Reloaded and dominates opponents at mid-range.

Warzone 2’s Season 2 Reloaded patch finally arrived on March 15 and it’s safe to say the update shook up the meta.

With a huge amount of balance changes and a brand-new weapon in the Tempus Torrent, it’s difficult to know which guns are worth using after the recent buffs & nerfs.

While choices like the ISO Hemlock, TAQ-56, and Sakin MG38 are the obvious choices, sometimes it’s more fun to use an off-meta pick.

Well, Warzone guru Metaphor has identified a powerful AR that’s being slept on, and it could be the weapon to take your skills to the next level in Season 2 Reloaded.

Activison The Lachmann 556 has a 0.5% pick rate in Warzone 2.

Best Lachmann-556 loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Barrel: 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel

15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel Muzzle: RF Crown 50

RF Crown 50 Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Following the Season 2 Reloaded patch, Metaphor believes the “insane” Lachamnn 556 is well-worth adding to your loadout list.

The deadly AR packs a punch and while it may not be a long-range laser beam, it dominates foes at mid-range with its powerful TTK.

Equipped with the Cronen Mini Pro, Phase-3 Grip, and RF Crown 50 barrel, the Lachmann has minimal recoil, making it easy to land every single bullet on your opponents.

For Metaphor, it’s the ultimate solo carry class, so if you’re comfortable being a lone wolf on Al Mazrah, this is the setup for you.

Currently, the Lachmann 556 has an incredibly low 0.5% pick rate, so it’s clear the WZ2 community is sleeping on this AR.

So, if you enjoy utilizing off-meta weapons and finding hidden gems that are going under the radar, the Lachmann 556 is the pick for you.