Underrated Warzone 2 AR beats meta Hemlock with “lethal” TTK after buff

If you’re looking for an assault rifle to use in Warzone 2 instead of the meta ISO Hemlock, well, there is a slept-on option that actually beats it in terms of TTK.

Over the last few months, Warzone 2 has had a few weapons dominate the meta, thanks to their rapid TTK and complete lack of recoil across different ranges.

The ISO Hemlock was one such assault rifle that filled that gap at the top of the pile once LMGs went out of style. It’s solid at all ranges, lacks any significant recoil, and despite a few nerfs, has continued to be a pretty solid choice.

Following the Season 3 Reloaded changes, the Hemlock jumped back into the spotlight too, becoming the go-to weapon for many players once again. Though, it isn’t the undisputed TTK king and actually loses out to some of its more underrated counterparts.

Best Lachmann 556 build in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded for TTK

One such counterpart is the Lachmann 556, which was highlighted by Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal in his May 18 video, proclaiming it to be one of the top-tier weapons in the game.

“It ends up being the third best TTK over range, but especially in the mid-range there, it’s kind of in a world of its own,” the YouTuber said, pointing out that the Lachmann is “lethal” following its own buff.

His setup is a little different from some others, however, as it’s tuned for further control and accuracy to give it a “non-existent” recoil. That means using the FTAC Ripper underbarrel and Echoless-80 instead of the more popular Sakin Tread muzzle builds.

Muzzle : Echoless-80 (-0.72, +0.48)

: Echoless-80 (-0.72, +0.48) Barrel : 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel (+0.26, +0.26)

: 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel (+0.26, +0.26) Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper (+0.44, +0.27)

: FTAC Ripper (+0.44, +0.27) Optic : Aim OP-V4 (-1.35, -1.65)

: Aim OP-V4 (-1.35, -1.65) Magazine: 40-Round Mag

As WhosImmortal also points out, the 556 had been a little “slept on” recently, but has started to tick up in popularity. According to WZRanked stats, it has around a 7% usage rate, which puts it in the top 10 most-used guns.

Other YouTubers have also been showing it some love since the Season 3 Reloaded update, so it should continue to climb the rankings. If you’re not onboard now, you might just get left behind.