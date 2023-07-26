Classic Warzone AR actually dominates as SMG but no one is using it

There’s a slept-on AR in Warzone 2 that can actually dominate against meta SMGs despite the fact it was nerfed in the most recent round of Season 4 Reloaded weapon changes.

The last few updates in Warzone 2 have really shaken the battle royale’s meta about compared to where it was in Season 3. Sure, the Cronen Squall is still the go-to gun for most players, but there are plenty of other viable options too.

SMGs have stepped up ever since the Season 4 Reloaded changes, with the likes of the ISO 45, Lachmann Sub, and Vaznev-9K getting a lot of shine from players at all levels.

Article continues after ad

Though, it’s not just SMGs that are dominating the close-range fights. You’ve still got a crop of Assault Rifles that are better suited to that close-quarters combat – and that includes the Kastov 74U.

Best Kastov 74U loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded

That’s right, the old classic 74U has gotten some love from Warzone expert WhosImmortal following the July 24 balancing changes, as he puts it up alongside some of the stronger options in close-range fights.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“This is one of the rifles that really can compete in the close-range and some of the mid-range as well,” the YouTuber said. “The 74U, right now, is better than ever in Warzone because the brand-new KSTV-17 barrel is finally accessible for all players and this just turns it into even more of a sniper support style weapon with better range and velocity.”

Article continues after ad

Naturally, the new barrel features in the loadout alongside some of the old staples like the FSS Ole-V Laser, 45-round mag, and Demo-X2 rear grip.

Barrel : KSTV-17 barrel

: KSTV-17 barrel Laser : FSS Ole-V Laser

: FSS Ole-V Laser Magazine : 45-round mag

: 45-round mag Stock : OTREZAT Stock

: OTREZAT Stock Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

While the 74U has had plenty of shine over the course of Warzone 2, as it stands, it is being pretty slept-on. As per WZRanked stats, it’s got a measly pick rate of 0.1%, so no one is using it. That will likely change and see an uptick now WhosImmortal has shone a light on it, but just how much it increases remains to be seen.