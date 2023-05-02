Underrated Warzone 2 LMG dominates with “utterly insane” TTK in Season 3

There is an underrated LMG in Warzone 2 that has an “insane” TTK in Season 3, and it might be time for everyone to start using it.

Over the last few months, the meta in Warzone 2 has undergone a pretty radical shake-up thanks to weapon balancing updates in both Season 2 and Season 3.

These changes have seen the likes of the ISO Hemlock, RPK, Tempus Torrent, and M4 fall away from their dominant positions in the meta. As it stands, they’ve been replaced by the Cronen Squall and Vaznev-9k – with a few snipers also lurking around the top spots now that they have one-shot capabilities.

Though, there are still a few weapons that aren’t a part of the meta that probably should be. These underrated weapons all have solid TTKs, but typically have something else that holds them back. Though, the Rapp-H might not have that issue.

Best Rapp-H loadout for Warzone 2 Season 3

The powerful LMG was highlighted by Warzone guru WhosImmortal in his May 1 video, noting that it has an “insane” TTK right now, despite being nowhere near the meta.

“This is often overlooked for something like the RPK, RAAL, or Sakin, but truth be told, the TTK on the Rapp-H is utterly insane at all ranges,” he said. “If you are able to consistently shots on target, it just rips through everyone.”

It doesn’t require a special build or blueprint either, with the YouTuber running a pretty similar setup to everyone else with the Sakin Tread-40 muzzle, Aim OP-V4 optic, and Lachmann TCG-10 rear grip all featuring.

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Magazine: 100-round mag

Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

As noted, the LMG absolutely falls into the underrated and overlooked category of guns in Warzone 2, given that it sits 24th on WZRanked’s most-used guns list.

The Rapp’s pick rate has tracked upwards a touch in recent weeks, but it remains to be seen if it’ll have a big explosion that really puts it on the meta radar.