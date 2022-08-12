Top 5 Warzone loadouts for Iron Trials LTM

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded introduced a brand new LTM: Iron Trials. The game mode calls for weapons not included in the normal Warzone meta. So, here are the best Iron Trials loadouts.

In the absence of an official ranked mode, Titanium Trials scratches that competitive itch for Warzone players wanting more of a challenge. The LTM increases player lobbies to 152 players and incentivizes aggressive play.

Maximum health reaches 300 HP and 400 when fully plated, and health takes longer to restore. Loadouts cost more, and players in the gulag receive armor.

Titanium Trial’s Increased time-to-kill requires load-outs with high damage and large magazine sizes to take on more than one enemy at a time.

WZLoadout compiled a list of the best primary weapons in Titanium Trials. Some of the weapons may come as a surprise to dedicated Warzone players, but the new LTM differs from most experiences.

Best Warzone loadouts for Titanium trials

Automaton

Activision The Automaton is incredibly popular in Vanguard, and some of that popularity has translated to Warzone.

First up is the Automaton. The Vanguard Assault rifle has a 75-round magazine, an extremely fast firing rate, and a more than reliable maximum damage.

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel : ZAC 600 MM BFA

: ZAC 600 MM BFA Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Anastasia Padded

Anastasia Padded Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: Sakura 75 round drum

Sakura 75 round drum Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Proficiency: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Ammunition: Lengthend

Lengthend kit: Fully Loaded

KG M40

Activision A weapon introduced in Season 2 has become one of Warzone’s most effective Assault Rifles.

The KG M40 received an overhaul in Season 4, making it one of the best meta ARs in Warzone. The Vanguard AR’s damage per magazine makes it a perfect shredding machine for Titanium Trials.

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded

Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: VDD 22G Padded

VDD 22G Padded Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine: 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums

8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Proficiency: Brace

Brace Kit: Fully Loaded

UGM-8

Treyarch/Activision The UGM 8 LMG arrived in the Season 4 update.

The UGM-8 offers the same punch as a powerful LMG, but its added mobility makes it a strong selection for Titanium Trials. The Vanguard LGM also is incredibly fast firing compared to other class counterparts and can be effective at range.

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Romuald 560MM DA

Romuald 560MM DA Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Romuald Tac Yr

Romuald Tac Yr Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine : 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box

: 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box Ammo Type: Lentghend

Lentghend Rear Grip: Stiopled Grip

Stiopled Grip Proficiency: Surveil

Surveil Kit: On-Hand

STG44

Treyarch/Activision The STG44 is extremely strong at medium-range.

The STG44 returned to relevancy in Season 4 after nerfs to the NZ-41. The Vanguard AR offers one of the best TTKs in Warzone, and its range can easily compete with most weapons. Its easy-to-control recoil pattern also makes it a very forgiving weapon for less-experienced players.

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B

VDD 760mm 05B Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: VDD 34S Weighted

VDD 34S Weighted Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Proficiency: Nerves of Steel

Nerves of Steel Kit: Fully Loaded

PKM

Treyarch/Activision The PKM thrives in long-range gunfights.

It may not be the first LMG Warzone players think of, but the PKM can be lethal when equipped with the right attachments. The bulky LMG’s poor control can be excused when considering the weapon’s manageable recoil and insane damage output.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: 26.9″ Extended Barrell

26.9″ Extended Barrell Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Snatch Grip

20 Titanium Trial victories awards a special Ultra Skynet Vanguard weapon camo, so try these loadouts yourself and grind towards the Terminator-themed rewards.