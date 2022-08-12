Top 5 Warzone loadouts for Iron Trials LTM

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded introduced a brand new LTM: Iron Trials. The game mode calls for weapons not included in the normal Warzone meta. So, here are the best Iron Trials loadouts.
In the absence of an official ranked mode, Titanium Trials scratches that competitive itch for Warzone players wanting more of a challenge. The LTM increases player lobbies to 152 players and incentivizes aggressive play.
Maximum health reaches 300 HP and 400 when fully plated, and health takes longer to restore. Loadouts cost more, and players in the gulag receive armor.
Titanium Trial’s Increased time-to-kill requires load-outs with high damage and large magazine sizes to take on more than one enemy at a time.
WZLoadout compiled a list of the best primary weapons in Titanium Trials. Some of the weapons may come as a surprise to dedicated Warzone players, but the new LTM differs from most experiences.
Best Warzone loadouts for Titanium trials
Automaton
First up is the Automaton. The Vanguard Assault rifle has a 75-round magazine, an extremely fast firing rate, and a more than reliable maximum damage.
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: ZAC 600 MM BFA
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock: Anastasia Padded
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: Sakura 75 round drum
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Proficiency: Tight Grip
- Ammunition: Lengthend
- kit: Fully Loaded
KG M40
The KG M40 received an overhaul in Season 4, making it one of the best meta ARs in Warzone. The Vanguard AR’s damage per magazine makes it a perfect shredding machine for Titanium Trials.
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock: VDD 22G Padded
- Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
- Magazine: 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Grooved Grip
- Proficiency: Brace
- Kit: Fully Loaded
UGM-8
The UGM-8 offers the same punch as a powerful LMG, but its added mobility makes it a strong selection for Titanium Trials. The Vanguard LGM also is incredibly fast firing compared to other class counterparts and can be effective at range.
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: Romuald 560MM DA
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock: Romuald Tac Yr
- Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
- Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box
- Ammo Type: Lentghend
- Rear Grip: Stiopled Grip
- Proficiency: Surveil
- Kit: On-Hand
STG44
The STG44 returned to relevancy in Season 4 after nerfs to the NZ-41. The Vanguard AR offers one of the best TTKs in Warzone, and its range can easily compete with most weapons. Its easy-to-control recoil pattern also makes it a very forgiving weapon for less-experienced players.
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock: VDD 34S Weighted
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Hatched Grip
- Proficiency: Nerves of Steel
- Kit: Fully Loaded
PKM
It may not be the first LMG Warzone players think of, but the PKM can be lethal when equipped with the right attachments. The bulky LMG’s poor control can be excused when considering the weapon’s manageable recoil and insane damage output.
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: 26.9″ Extended Barrell
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
- Underbarrel: Snatch Grip
20 Titanium Trial victories awards a special Ultra Skynet Vanguard weapon camo, so try these loadouts yourself and grind towards the Terminator-themed rewards.