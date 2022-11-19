Swagg unveils “overpowered” M13B Warzone 2.0 loadout to rule Al-Mazrah

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: shay.robson@dexerto.com

FaZe Clan star Swagg has unveiled his “overpowered” M13B Warzone 2.0 loadout that’ll absolutely dominate the Al-Mazrah lobbies.

Warzone 2 was one of the most anticipated games of the year, and it’s finally here in all of its glory. From a revamped gulag to AI-controlled Strongholds and Black Sites, there’s a lot to explore and do in Al-Mazrah.

Besides the battle royale, players can hop into DMZ — an Escape From Tarkov like mode where you can take on NPCs, loot and extract all while collecting a ton of XP.

The mode even has its own exclusive weapon, the M13B assault rifle, and it can be deadly if in the right hands. Thankfully, FaZe Clan’s Swagg has got you covered with the best possible loadout.

Activision The M13B Assault Rifle is known for its high fire rate and low recoil.

Swagg’s M13B Warzone 2.0 loadout

Attachments

Barrel: 14″ Bruen Echelon

14″ Bruen Echelon Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine : 60 Round Mag

: 60 Round Mag Stock: Bruen R90 Factory

Similar its Warzone 1 counter-part, the M13B is known for having one of the best fire rates in the game, and when paired with the right attachments, recoil isn’t a problem — making it an absolute machine.

During a recent November 18 video, Swagg unveiled his loadout for the popular AR, and it doesn’t disappoint. The loadout will absolutely shred through your opponent’s health.

Minimizing its recoil while also improving its range and damage, the M13B’s TTK and pin-point accuracy is no joke and will have you dropping enemies with ease.

It’ll definitely be worth your time to unlock this powerful AR. Thankfully, it isn’t too hard to get M13B if you’re teamed up with others.

Though, note that the loadout best excels in medium-to-long-range gun fights, so keep that in mind when dropping into Al-Mazrah.