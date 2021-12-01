Swagg shows off “forgotten” Modern Warfare Assault Rifle that still dominates in Warzone

The AN-94 is one of the most underrated Assault Rifles in Warzone, but Swagg’s high-damage loadout proves that weapon is still worth using.

Warzone’s Assault Rifle meta is currently dominated by the EM2 and AK-47, but Swagg has demonstrated just how lethal the AN-94 can be. This Modern Warfare AR features high damage, great accuracy, and a unique hyperburst mechanic that lowers the gun’s recoil.

Not only does this make hitting long-range shots fairly easy, but it also makes it an incredibly versatile option.

While the arrival of Warzone’s Pacific map and Vanguard integration will see new weapons added to the game, the AN-94 is still a great pick. In fact, Swagg’s loadout enabled him to secure a respectable 27 kills, demonstrating just how viable the AN-94 is in Season 6.

Advertisement

Swagg’s AN-94 loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: AN-94 Factory X-438mm

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 60 Round Casket Mags

Swagg’s AN-94 loadout is tailored around boosting the gun’s accuracy and range, enabling players to go for those all-important long-range kills. Like all meta Modern Warfare AR’s, the AN-94 utilizes the Monolithic Suppressor. This muzzle drastically increases the gun’s damage range and also suppresses your shots, which allows you to go for those sneaky flanks.

Read More: Swagg brings classic CoD 4 M40A3 to Warzone

Adding to this is the AN-94 Factory X-438mm. Not only does this increase the AR’s range, but it also enhances accuracy and lowers the gun’s recoil. After all, having a gun that you can fire without having to constantly wrestle for control is incredibly important.

Advertisement

The VLK 3.0x Optic has been a staple optic since Warzone’s release, thanks to its incredibly clean zoom and recoil mitigating bonuses. Pair this with further recoil stabilization from the Commando Foregrip and increase ammo count from the 60 Round Casket Mags, and you have a recipe for success.

While the AN-94 may not be a meta pick in Warzone, it can still reward you with plenty of kills, especially if you use Swagg’s lethal loadout.