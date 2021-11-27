Swagg brings classic CoD 4 M40A3 to Warzone with special loadout

One of Call of Duty 4’s classic weapons is finally in Warzone as Swagg creates a special loadout to replicate the M40A3.

Call of Duty: Warzone has over 100 different weapons that players can customize in the gunsmith to create the best loadout.

Even though there are so many guns, some classic weapons still haven’t been added to the game.

Despite this, Swagg has taken matters into his own hands by creating a special loadout to bring the CoD 4 M40A3 sniper into Warzone.

Swagg’s CoD 4 M40A3 sniper Warzone loadout

As seen in the picture above, Swagg uses the Pelington 703 as the base weapon to make the M40A3.

Advertisement

Here are the full attachments:

Barrel: 27.2” Combat Recon

27.2” Combat Recon Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Optic: Royal & Kross 4x

Royal & Kross 4x Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Serpent Wrap Magazine: 7 Rnd

With this build that Swagg used, it makes the Pelington look exactly like the M40A3 and on top of that, it has really good damage and range, making it viable.

Swagg later said that it feels just like the original M40A3, “It’s literally a copy and paste from CoD 4.” His stream was ecstatic as he had fooled his viewers into thinking the gun had actually been added to Warzone.

In his gameplay, you can see the similarities that this loadout has to the CoD 4 sniper. While ADSing it looks nearly identical and has players reminiscing on the nostalgia.

Advertisement

The gun also competes with the Kar98k and Swiss K31 as shown in his YouTube video. He was able to wipe teams with precise shots as he puts 1 bullet into the enemy’s heads.

Read More: Warzone players concerned Vanguard melee will be even worse than Kali Sticks

If you’re a CoD 4 fan and looking to bring one of the game’s most beloved sniper into Warzone then definitely give this loadout a try.