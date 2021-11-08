Aydan’s “overpowered” STG44 Vanguard loadout will dominate multiplayer

The STG44 has quickly become one of the most popular Assault Rifles in Vanguard, and Warzone pro Aydan has the perfect loadout that makes it even more dominant.

CoD Vanguard may have only just launched, but already a clear meta has started to form in the game. If you’ve played much Vanguard at all since it arrived on November 5, then chances are you’ve seen plenty of soldiers running around with the STG44.

While this AR is unlocked by default at the start of the game, many players have begun to find powerful builds that make it one of the most dominant multiplayer weapons. Aydan recently demonstrated just how overpowered the STG44 could be, when he dropped 129 kills with it on Das Haus.

Not only does the STG44 have great versatility, but it also packs a mean punch when kitted out with the best attachments.

Aydan’s STG44 Vanguard loadout

Muzzle: Scythe Compensator

Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Konstanz Tactical

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: .30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Kit: On-Hand

Aydan’s STG44 loadout bolsters the gun’s firepower, speed, accuracy, and ammo count. This makes it the perfect fit for those looking for a hybrid loadout that can take down opponents in close to long-range engagements.

First up is the Scythe Compensator and VDD 760mm 05B. The muzzle provides recoil control, while the barrel adds further damage range and increases accuracy. This ensures your shots remain accurate when using the Slate Refelector optic, enabling you to capitalize on those headshot multipliers.

Next up is the Konstanz Tactical stock and M1941 Hand Stop. Both attachments help with the STG44’s accuracy and provide a decent boost to your aiming movement speed, an area that is important when you’re checking corners for pesky campers.

The 30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags and Lengthened ammo type ensure greatly enhance the gun’s damage, range, and provide a decent bump to bullet velocity. Pair this with the Stippled Grip for even more accuracy, and you have a weapon that is incredibly accurate and quick.

Lastly, Sleight of Hand and On-Hand quicken your reloads and lessen downtime of equipment. This enables you to constantly barrage your foes with laser-accurate shots and replenish your armor reserves.

It’s certainly not hard to see why Aydan secured 129 kills with this powerful STG44 loadout, so make sure you give it a go for yourself.