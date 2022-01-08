Swagg promises to get butt tattoo if Warzone devs make one simple change

As the Warzone devs return from their holiday vacation to update the game, Swagg has proposed a strange deal to get a butt tattoo if Raven reverts the loadout drop change.

With the Warzone Pacific update, the era of the battle royale that fans had fallen in love with was changed.

This brought Vanguard weapons, a new map, and some major changes like the loadout drop system, Gas Masks, and more.

As players continue to complain and propose ideas to help “fix” Warzone, Twitch star Swagg has promised to get an unusual tattoo if the devs revert just one thing.

Warzone star Swagg promises to get butt tattoo under one condition

Ill tattoo raven software on my right cheek for you to revert the loadout change — FaZe Swagg (@Swagg) January 7, 2022

Swagg may have delivered his kodak moment to the Warzone community with his tweet on January 7. In reply to the patch notes update, he assured everyone he will get “Raven Software” inked on his rear-end.

However, he claims this will only happen if the devs will then revert the loadout drop system. The new mechanic prevents players from acquiring a loadout drop until the first circle has closed.

Many people from the likes of Dr Disrespect, JGOD, and even NBA superstar Anthony Davis have hated this change. This just leaves one question left, will the devs actually revert this?

Even though this has been one of the most outspoken things in the community, Raven doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to giving the people what they want.

FOV sliders still aren’t available on console, playlist updates are constantly being botched, and there are still loads on QOL issues on Caldera. However, that doesn’t mean things can’t change and if this were to happen it could literally be inked into the Warzone history book.