When is Warzone FOV slider coming to console? Latest details for PlayStation & Xbox users - Dexerto

A Field of View (FOV) slider could finally be making its way to Warzone in the near future as developers at Raven Software have confirmed that the feature is in the works.

When it comes to First Person Shooters, your FOV is everything. With a wider perspective, you’re at a huge advantage being able to see more of the world around you compared to those with a limited scope.

While Black Ops Cold War launched in 2020 with an FOV slider on console, Warzone is still lacking in this regard. Players are locked to a certain FOV with no option to tweak it at any point.

With Xbox and PlayStation players constantly demanding the option, Raven Software’s Associate Creative Director Amos Hodge has finally provided an update.

When will Warzone on console get an FOV slider?

Ahead of Warzone’s Season 3 update, Hodge addressed the topic in a press briefing. The developer outlined that Raven Software is indeed well aware of requests for an FOV slider on console.

They are actively looking into its implementation on console in the near future, however, an exact timeline wasn’t mapped out. There’s no telling just how far off the setting could be. It might still be a matter of months until the option arrives, though it’s a clear focus for the devs moving forward.

What exactly is an FOV slider?

In short, an FOV slider allows you to alter how much you see in an FPS title. With a smaller FOV, your camera will be honed in. With a larger FOV, it’ll appear as though you’re zooming out with each gradual increase. The higher your FOV slider is set, the more you’re able to see.

With Warzone specifically, the default FOV on console is set to 80. However, console players in Black Ops Cold War are able to boost all the way up to 120, adding an extra 50% to your screen.

Why doesn’t Warzone have FOV slider on console?

With a wider FOV, players are constantly processing more information. There’s on your screen meaning your hardware has more to deal with. The biggest concern in adding an FOV slider to Warzone boils down to performance.

Infinity Ward previously outlined how such a feature on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One could create a number of problems. If an FOV slider was introduced, it could have impacted your overall Frames Per Second (FPS) in a big way. This is why we’re still yet to see the option on console to this day.

However, rest assured that the devs are indeed looking into ways of making it all work. There’s a chance It could be limited to next-gen hardware only, though that remains up in the air for now. We’ll be sure to keep you posted here with any future updates on the status of a console FOV slider in Warzone.