Warzone fans refusing to play after “utterly ridiculous” playlist update

Call of Duty: Warzone players have hit out at the battle royale’s developers for persisting with the Vanguard Royale mode, with some refusing to play until the traditional modes return.

Prior to the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard, plenty of Warzone players were pretty excited about what the integration with the new game would bring to the battle royale. However, to this point, things haven’t quite worked out.

Although there was plenty of excitement about the new Caldera map, there have been plenty of complaints about the battle royale’s new setting, as well as frustrations with the new weapons, vehicles, and much more.

Those frustrations have also extended to the playlist changes implemented by Sledgehammer Games, as they’ve persisted with the Vanguard Royale mode rather than giving players the chance to play the usual BR mode.

As anyone who has played Warzone recently knows, Vanguard Royale makes you only use Vanguard weapons and items, while also bringing the attack planes into the fold – which have also been a source of frustration for players.

Seeing as the devs are persisting with this mode, some players just aren’t picking up Warzone for a while. “Looks like another week of not playing Warzone… I want to do BR duos but not Vanguard Royale,” said Redditor KlyntPlays. “I understand wanting to push to Vanguard modes to sell the game, but holy s**t is it frustrating to not be able to play regular BR trios, duos, or solo,” commented Pjaywhy.

Another played claimed the playlist change is “utterly ridiculous” as the developers “deliberately lock” players out of other modes. “Delete Vanguard Resurgence for the love of God,” begged one player. “They can add Vanguard Resurgence and Vanguard Royale but it shouldn’t be at the expense of the other modes,” noted another.

Despite its detractors, the mode does have some fans, but even they’d like to see changes – specifically to the in-game messages and time it takes to level up weapons.

“Vanguard Royale ain’t bad at all. If they got rid of the aimbot for planes it would be the best mode,” said one supporter of the mode.

At the end of the day, however, changes only happen when the developers decide to switch things up, so who knows when that’ll be. Though, there is clearly an appetite for change.