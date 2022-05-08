Swagg claims Cold War UMR SMG is already “broken” in Warzone Season 3

Warzone content creator Swagg has claimed that the new UGR submachine gun, the latest weapon from Black Ops Cold War, is so good in the CoD battle royale that it’s essentially “broken”.

Warzone has become infamous in Call of Duty circles for its conflation of multiple titles’ content in one place. While the devs at Raven have admitted it is partially to blame for the prevalent bugs and glitches in the BR, it has also been welcomed by fans as a solid creative decision that allows more freedom in-game.

While recent months have naturally seen Vanguard content added to Warzone, early May brought new content from Black Ops Cold War in the form of the UGR submachine gun, a weapon designed for underwater combat and modified to impress on land.

Advertisement

While early verdicts are naturally mixed and it may take some time for players to use it regularly, Swagg has claimed it is so good it is essentially “broken.”

In a May 7 YouTube video the Warzone star dropped 42 kills with the Cold War SMG, claiming it’s one of the game’s strongest options at close and medium ranges.

“So I leveled it up fully,” he said, “and I had one of the craziest [games]. I can’t even gas this up.” Utilizing the SMG at medium ranges, Swagg tore through enemies and took home the win.

Unfortunately, he did not drop his exact loadout but you can check out our recommended UGR build for Warzone below.

Advertisement

Barrel: 14.5″ Liberator

14.5″ Liberator Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

KGB Skeletal Stock Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Magazine: Flechette Rounds

Because of its newness in Warzone, the UGR is far from ‘meta’ just yet but, if its early potential proves borne out, it could be the next OTs-9 or MP40 and absolutely dominate moving forwards.