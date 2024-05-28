“Super underrated” MW3 AR actually dominates in Warzone as SMG

There is a “super underrated” Assault Rifle in Warzone that can actually dominate enemies when used as an SMG thanks to a “broken” attachment from Modern Warfare 3.

When Modern Warfare 3 launched back in November, the Call of Duty devs brought about one of the biggest changes to attachments and unlocks in quite some time with the addition of Aftermarket Parts.

Some of these Aftermarket Parts have been labeled as “pointless” by players, while others have actually turned weapons totally on their heads. Those that fall into the latter part of these are typically broken and overpowered, especially when it comes to Warzone.

Well, that appears to be the case with the JAK Backsaw Conversion Kit for the Holger 556, as Warzone guru Metaphor believes that it is “broken” after turning the powerful Assault Rifle into an even deadlier SMG.

“This is actually a super underrated SMG right now. I highly recommend giving this a try if you’re looking for something brand new to try,” the YouTuber said, noting that it is a “decent” sniper support weapon.

Metaphor also added that it can be “awkward” to control at first, but it can be “really good” and “competitive” once you’ve worked out those initial kinks.

Optic: Nydar Model 2023

Stock: RB Addle Assault Stock

Rear Grip: Intruder Grip

Conversion Kit: JAK Backsaw

Ammunition: 5.56 NATO High Grain

The YouTuber noted that you are “limited” with how you kit out the Holger as an SMG, and with it being awkward to use at first, that’s why his build is all about maximizing accuracy and handling.

His claim that the Holger is “super underrated” can actually be backed up by WZRanked stats too. According to their numbers, the AR is 39th when it comes to popularity with players, so it clearly has some work to do to get back up the charts.