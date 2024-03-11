Popular Warzone SMG dominates again as “strongest” gun after Season 2 Reloaded changes

Warzone expert Metaphor has highlighted the “strongest” SMG in Season 2 Reloaded after a raft of changes, and it’s one that everyone has used at some point.

When Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone Season 2 Reloaded was on the horizon, plenty of players were hopeful that the devs would finally nerf the problematic MTZ 762. They got that and more with a fresh round of weapon balancing, as the assault rifle was knocked off its perch.

Since the midseason update, the Warzone meta has undergone yet another refresh. It’s still pretty diverse, with plenty of competitive options to satisfy anyone who doesn’t want to get bogged down by using just one dominant gun.

The SMG category has also been shaken up, with the previously dominant BP50 no longer holding the close-range throne. Instead, that accolade goes to the Ram-9, as players are flocking back to it.

Best Ram-9 loadout for Warzone in Season 2 Reloaded

Warzone guru Metaphor has also highlighted the SMG, claiming it’s the “strongest” option in the close-range after all the Season 2 Reloaded changes, and it’s not just because some of it’s attachments were buffed.

“The Ram-9, which I believe is the strongest SMG in the game right now,” the YouTuber said, noting that the aiming changes in Season 2 Reloaded have “thrown” a few things off. He added that the Ram-9 has leapfrogged the HRM as it doesn’t “hit like it used to” and has likely been hit with some stealth nerfs.

Metaphor’s loadout can be tweaked in two different ways as well, changing the barrel depending on your playstyle. If you require more control, go with the Speedway V5 Short Barrel, but if you’re on top of things with recoil, use the Armistice Light Barrel.

Muzzle : Purifier Muzzle Break

: Purifier Muzzle Break Barrel : Armistice Light Barrel

: Armistice Light Barrel Underbarrel : OR-6 Handstop

: OR-6 Handstop Magazine : 50-round mag

: 50-round mag Stock: HVS 3.4 Pad

The YouTuber’s take on things lines up with WZRanked stats as well, as the SMG has risen up to be the most popular close-range gun in the battle royale.

It does, however, sit behind the SVA 545 when it comes to being the most popular weapon overall.