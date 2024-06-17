Modern Warfare 2 sniper loadout brings back classic Intervention in Warzone

This Modern Warfare 2 sniper rifle can be used to recreate the classic MW2 intervention in Warzone, throwing players back to 2009 while still putting up some serious damage.

Snipers have been a serious point of contention among Warzone players ever since the game launched, with the early days of the Kar98k dominating in Verdansk to now, when the same gun is back in MW3 and wreaking havoc in both battle royale and multiplayer.

While Modern Warfare 3 devs Sledgehammer Games have confirmed that there will be a Kar98k nerf coming in the Season 4 Reloaded update, that doesn’t necessarily mean that sniping will be dead in Warzone — it may not even see the demise of the Kar98, which may well still pack a punch post-update.

That said, if the nerf does mean the end of the Kar98 meta in Warzone, there are plenty of alternatives waiting, including the previously-meta MORS and, with this build that FaZe Swagg has used to replicate the OG Intervention, the FJX Imperium.

Here’s how Swagg builds his best FJX Imperium class to bring back the classic Intervention that many deem to be the greatest sniper in Call of Duty history:

Muzzle : Sonic Suppressor L

: Sonic Suppressor L Laser : VLK LZR 7mw

: VLK LZR 7mw Stock : FJX Lux-7 Stock

: FJX Lux-7 Stock Ammunition : .408 High Velocity

: .408 High Velocity Rear Grip: Skull-40

As Swagg explains in the video, you can also swap out the High Velocity Ammunition for Explosive ammo if that’s your preference. This would increase your damage range, which could be super helpful if you like taking pop-shots from distance.

While the FJX Imperium won’t be a one-shot headshot to fully-plated opponents, the damage drop-off is far shorter than with the Kar98 both at range and up close, meaning a more consistent damage number no matter where you hit your opponent.

At longer ranges, you won’t do enough damage to the chest or neck to kill the opponent, but the lowest amount of damage you can do is 134 according to TrueGameData, which is at least enough to rip off most of an opponent’s plates if they have three on.

As always, it’s worth noting that you should give this class a try just to see how it performs, and make adjustments based on your own style of play and what feels most comfortable for you.