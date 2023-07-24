Sources: Rambo signs as Seattle Surge CDL head coach

According to Dexerto sources, the Seattle Surge rebuild is now well underway, as they’ve signed Call of Duty legend Ray ‘Rambo’ Lussier to be the team’s head coach for the 2023/24 Call of Duty League season.

Rambo was let go as OpTic Texas head coach midway through the 2022/23 season, after a public spat with Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell saw the player benched by the team, before the tables were turned and Dashy returned to the team, and Rambo promptly removed from his role.

While OpTic eventually ended up bringing in former player and three-time world champion Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow to help analyst JohnPaul ‘JPKrez’ Krez, Rambo did not take on another job for the remainder of the season, seeing out the year from the sidelines.

Then, at the end of the season, Surge did a full squad wipe, with not only all four players becoming unrestricted free agents but coach Sam ‘Fenix’ Spencer and General Manager John ‘Revan’ Boble left to find new employment, too.

Rambo signs with Surge

Now, Rambo’s fortunes have changed heading into the new season, as we can confirm that he has signed with Seattle Surge to head up their Call of Duty League team and lead them to glory.

While we have heard of some players being linked with the team — who have been rumored to relocate to Vancouver for the upcoming season — there is nothing set in stone yet, though they are hard at work behind the scenes trying to lock in certain players, and believe they are getting closer.

Prior to his tenure on OpTic Texas, Rambo won multiple tournaments as the head coach of the now-defunct Dallas Empire, including the 2020 world championship, as well as eight tournaments as a professional player himself.

OpTic have made some major changes since the end of the season, too, dropping Dan ‘Ghosty’ Rothe and Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland. Though no announcements have been made, they’re expected to line up with Amer ‘Pred’ Zulbeari and Kenny ‘Kenny’ Williams this coming season, alongside Dashy and Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro.

Be sure to check out our full CDL rostermania hub for all of the latest confirmed changes and roster rumors.