OpTic Dashy drama explained: tell-all stream, Rambo beef, “toxic teammate”

In the aftermath of Call of Duty League Major 1, there has been almost non-stop drama within the OpTic Texas camp. From huge roster moves and rumors to Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell’s tell-all stream where he explained their issues, here’s a recap of what’s gone down.

OpTic Texas are undeniably the biggest, most popular team in the CDL, with a rabid fanbase that follows their players as closely as any other top sports team.

For that reason, when OpTic dropped Dashy after Major 1 and the CDL rostermania rumor mill got running, it invaded the thoughts of just about every fan of OpTic and other teams across the league.

Things haven’t died down either, with Dashy going live in the early hours of Friday, January 13 (the day Major 2 qualifiers are due to kick off) to respond to some of the topics discussed on the OpTic podcast, where they spoke about why Dashy got dropped.

Dashy has “attitude issues”?

In the OpTic podcast, it was suggested by Seth ‘Scump’ Abner that Dashy was dropped by OpTic due to out-of-game issues.

“We had a talk at the start of the year and we laid it out on the table,” Scump explained. “This is what we expect from everybody, this is what we want this year. If we don’t get it there’s gonna be f**king problems. There were problems… That’s why I wanted Ray to say it’s not performance-based, because it’s not performance-based, at all.”

Previously, it was confirmed that Dashy’s attitude was the reason OpTic had considered dropping him, with Rambo adding that “the reasons that led us to want to make the roster change in the off-season is what led us to make a roster change at this point.”

Dashy hits back in fiery Twitch stream

Shortly after watching the podcast, Dashy went live on Twitch to respond to some of the things said about him and air some of his grievances of playing on OpTic — predominantly, playing under Rambo as his coach.

He explained that during iLLeY’s absence in the Vanguard season, the team made apparently excuses and “wanted people to feel sorry for them,” which resulted in him being frustrated during scrims as his teammates wouldn’t take it seriously. This, he claims, made him a more toxic teammate, and when he was told so, he sought to address it.

He said: “The reason I was toxic, 80% of it was because of Ray, because 90% of the time he’d bring up a clip in the chat like ‘we’re best in the game on this specific hill.’” He then suggested that they’d see a random spawn or weird encounter and Ray would make them adjust everything for that specific scenario, getting worse at it in the process.

Dashy also accused Rambo of dipping out of scrims to go bowling, which he was baffled by despite nobody else really bringing it up.

Rambo responded, saying that it was just once and that he went back to work after with the VODs provided by analyst JP.

Dashy also claimed that he would be the most vocal player in losses because nobody else would speak, and he was then accused of being a “vibe kill.”

While it’s still up in the air what comes next for Dashy, it still feels like there’s more to come from this drama — and if Dashy does get on a new team soon, the revenge tour will be truly underway.