Slept-on Warzone 2 SMG keeps getting buffed but no one is using it

Warzone 2 has a slept-on SMG that could be about to crack the meta and become a go-to weapon for many players.

With the meta in Warzone 2 undergoing a bit of a shake-up in recent weeks, players have found themselves building classes around the Vaznev-9K, Cronen Squall, FJX Imperium, and the MCPR-3000.

These four guns cover the must-have short-range and long-range classes in the battle royale, but they’re not the only guns players have been using.

With the meta becoming slightly stale, players have been experimenting with some under-the-radar weapons in an attempt to freshen things up. And, well, when it comes to the SMG class, a slept-on gun is just waiting to become the next big thing.

Best BAS-P MSG loadout in Warzone 2

That SMG in question is the BAS-P, as Warzone YouTuber Metaphor highlighted it in his May 7 video, noting that it has been buffed by the devs a few times.

“I haven’t used it all the time because it hasn’t just really been that strong but it keeps getting buffed. Like, they really want to push this gun into the meta,” he said, noting it can outgun more popular weapons like the MP7 at close-range.

If you’ve ever tried to use the BAS-P, Metaphor’s build just veers slightly away from what players have been using as he doesn’t opt for a sight or the 50-round drum.

Barrel : 10.5’ Bruen Typhon

: 10.5’ Bruen Typhon Underbarrel : Lockgrip Precision 40 (-0.65, -0.40)

: Lockgrip Precision 40 (-0.65, -0.40) Laser : Accu-shot 5Mw Laser (-0.28, -13.29)

: Accu-shot 5Mw Laser (-0.28, -13.29) Stock : Bruen Flash V4 Stock (-2.71, -0.93)

: Bruen Flash V4 Stock (-2.71, -0.93) Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip (-0.77, -0.23)

The only issue the YouTuber has with the BAS-P is its magazine, as he wishes it had a 40-round mag to choose from instead of just the 20, 30, and 50 options.

As per WZRanked stats, it’s the fifth most-used SMG in the game, but it is only the 21st most-used gun overall. It remains to be seen if that’ll fly up without more buffs, but it seems like it could be the next go-to.