MW2 AR is dominant in Warzone again but it’s being “slept on”

Warzone expert WhosImmortal has highlighted a “slept-on” Assault Rifle from Modern Warfare 2 that can do some serious damage in the battle royale thanks to its “really fast” TTK.

The carry-forward aspect of Modern Warfare 3 pleased a number of Call of Duty fans, especially as they wouldn’t have to lose their skins to the ether after shelling out for them in Modern Warfare 2. It has, however, created some headaches.

When Modern Warfare 3 first launched, weapons from MW2 were lacking compared to their fresher counterparts. Some players complained that they were ultimately “unusable” and they were wasting their time trying to grind out camo challenges.

Things have changed over the last few weeks, especially in Warzone, as a number of MW2 weapons have gotten buffs from the devs. Though, there are a few standouts among them.

Best FR Avancer loadout for Warzone in MW3 Season 2 Reloaded

According to Warzone guru WhosImmortal, the FR Avancer is one of those MW2 guns that should be a stand-out, but it is being “slept on” right now.

“There aren’t too many good MW2 guns in the meta right now, but this one is actually surprisingly good. It does have a little bit of visual shake and smoke from the muzzle, but it’s recoil pattern is not awful, it’s got decent mobility, and a really fast TTK in the close to mid-range for a rifle,” the YouTuber said in his March 13 video, noting that it is “slept on” right now.

To try and minimize that shake, WhosImmortal’s loadout utilizes the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor, 435mm FR435 barrel, and JAK Glassless Optic.

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel : 435mm FR435 barrel

: 435mm FR435 barrel Underbarrel : Bruen Heavy Support

: Bruen Heavy Support Optic : JAK Glassless Optic

: JAK Glassless Optic Magazine: 60-round mag

Timestamp of 6:35

“Don’t sleep on the FR Avancer, it’s surprisingly good,” the Warzone guru concluded, putting it up there as one of the best close-range loadouts in the battle royale right now.

Flocking back to MW2 guns isn’t for everyone, especially with the visual clutter they produce, but there are some gems amongst them.