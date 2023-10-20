“Slept on” Warzone AR has deadly TTK to beat meta weapons

There’s an assault rifle in Warzone that has the TTK to compete with some of the more popular guns and is “slept on” after falling away from the meta just a bit.

Even though Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is just around the corner, the Warzone devs have still been dishing out some changes to the battle royale.

Just like with the start of each new season before it, Season 6 delivered some piping-hot weapon changes as the devs dished out some buffs and nerfs to the current arsenal. Assault Rifles, Battle Rifles, and Handguns all went under the knife in a big way, allowing the SMGs to strengthen their grip on the meta.

However, if you’re someone who prefers to use an all-round weapon instead of a close-range beast, then you might want to revisit the Tempus Razorback.

Best Tempus Razorback loadout in Warzone Season 6

That’s according to Warzone guru WhosImmortal, after he highlighted the AR in his October 18 video, noting that it should be a meta weapon but it is being “slept on” by players in Season 6.

“This is the most predictable and easy-to-use weapon in the game over long-range, pretty much because we are focused on horizontal control attachments,” he said.

After throwing on the likes of the Komodo Heavy muzzle, DM Proto-Grip underbarrel, 60 Round mag, and High Velocity ammo, the Razorback’s TTK shakes out at around 867 m/s across the first 30 meters. That beats the likes of the TR Geist and M4 – which are both way more popular.

Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Underbarrel: DM Proto-Grip

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Magazine: 60 Round mag

Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

The Razorback had been a solid part of the meta when it was introduced back in Season 4, but has slipped away. That’s why WhosImmortal gives it the “slept on” treatment.

It’s unlikely that the meta will see many major changes before MW3 rolls around, so the AR is in a solid position to get some love before then. So, give it a go.