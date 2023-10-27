OP Warzone SMG with fastest TTK is becoming a fan-favorite

Warzone players have got a new “go-to” SMG after recent buffs were dished out, with many calling it “OP” because of its TTK.

With Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 just around the corner, the clock is ticking on the current state of Warzone. The new game will bring along a new map, a host of new weapons, and that’ll mean a total meta shift.

Before we get there, however, the Warzone and MW2 devs have continued to dish out some changes to the current arsenal of weapons. They recently nerfed the deadly Lockwood 300, TR-76 Geist, and Kastov 762 again, shaking up the meta just a little bit.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Some players have switched back to running Assault Rifles as their primary weapons, including the M4 and the ISO Hemlock. However, if you want the best TTK game in the game, you have to go to Bas-P.

‘OP’ Bas-P loadout dominates in Warzone Season 6

That’s right, the Bas-P had previously been on the fringes of the meta as just a handful of players believed in it. However, following the recent changes, it’s now one of the top dogs.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Some players have stated it is their new “go-to” weapon after the recent nerfs and that the SMG is “OP” because of its TTK. That TTK number is around 218ms in fights between 20 meters. It obviously shoots up a fair bit after that, but SMGs aren’t meant to be used really beyond that range.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Most of those will be running TrueGameData’s setup, which takes advantage of the 4’ Thunderfire Barrel, Bruen Flash v4 Stock, and 50-round drum mag.

Barrel : 4’ Thunderfire

: 4’ Thunderfire Laser : 1mW Quick Fire Laser

: 1mW Quick Fire Laser Optic : Slimline Pro

: Slimline Pro Stock : Bruen Flash V4

: Bruen Flash V4 Magazine: 50-round drum mag

“Damage doesn’t drop until 20 some meters it’s def the go-to SMG,” stated one happy adopter of the Bas-P. “Been using it forever, my time is now,” added a long-time fan.

That loadout is different from the one that Warzone guru Metaphor had previously highlighted, which focuses more on building the SMG around the 9mm Hollow Point rounds. However, they both have the same outcome – death and destruction in Warzone.