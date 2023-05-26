Slept-on Warzone 2 SMG has super quick TTK to compete with meta weapons

There is a “slept-on” SMG in Warzone 2 that has the TTK and speed to compete with some of the best weapons in the game. Here’s what you need to know.

Over the last few months, a whole assortment of weapons have taken over the meta in Warzone 2. Initially, LMGs stole the spotlight but nerfs have seen them make way for assault rifles and snipers in recent weeks.

The likes of the ISO Hemlock, MCPR, Vaznev-9K, and Cronen Squall currently rule the roost, in what is a somewhat balanced meta. Though, there are always players looking to find what could be the next best thing that is currently going under the radar.

Well, that’s where Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal comes in, as he’s highlighted the MX9 SMG as one of the best choices in the battle royale, even though hardly anybody is using it right now.

Best MX9 loadout in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

That’s right, the YouTuber pointed out that the MX9 is a viable alternative to some of the more dominant guns in the game, even if it is just on the fringes of being meta.

“Quite frankly, it is slept-on, a little bit for good reason, mostly for not good reason,” he started. “This thing is actually very impressive. Its close-range TTK is right up there with the other SMGs on this list and its mid-range TTK is also very impressive.”

The one big issue with the SMG is its ammo capacity, with WhosImmortal having to throw on the 32-round mag as an attachment. Though, even that pails in comparison to other alternatives in the SMG class.

Barrel: 16.5’ Bruen S901

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Magazine: 32-round mag

Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

It’s not the first time the MX9 has been in the spotlight recently. Some stats gurus have picked it out to be the next best thing in the game.

As noted though, the SMG is quite slept-on despite that. As per WZRanked stats, it has slipped to being the 25th most-used gun in Warzone 2 with a 0.3% pick rate.