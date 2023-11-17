“Slept on” Warzone rifle deletes enemies like classic DMR

There is a Warzone rifle being “slept on” that can delete enemies in two shots, if you know how to use it properly.

Even though the Call of Duty community has been swept up in the hype around Modern Warfare 3’s release, Warzone is still going pretty strong as well.

The battle royale side of CoD won’t have proper integration with MW3 until December, meaning that Al-Mazrah, Ashika Island, and Vondel are still the go-to maps, and players are still running around with weapons from Modern Warfare 2.

At this point, the meta might seem a bit stale. The Kastov 762, Lachmann Sub, and ISO 9mm are firm fan favorites, and you’ll struggle to play a few games without running into them. However, there are still a few experimental and under-the-radar options that pack a killer punch if you know how to use them.

Best TAQ-M loadout for Warzone Season 6

One of those is the TAQ-M, which Warzone guru Metaphor highlighted in his November 16 video, claiming it’s been “slept on” for the longest time, but can get reliably get rid of enemies in three shots and, at times, two shots.

“This gun is being slept on. It is a consistent three-shot kill and it’s a two-shot headshot. If you hit those headshots, that’s insane,” he said. “I’ve hardly ever used this thing and I was surprised by how good it was.”

There isn’t any sort of secret attachment or anything making it a powerful option either. The High-Velocity rounds are the bullets of choice, again, as well as having the VLK 4.0 Optic as the sight.

Muzzle: Tempus GH50

Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

Magazine: 20-round mags

Ammunition: 6.5mm High-Velocity

Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

As noted, we are pretty late in the Modern Warfare 2 x Warzone cycle, so some players might not want to change up their loadouts at this last stage.

However, if you are an adventurous player and want to give something new a try, this TAQ-M seems a top option.