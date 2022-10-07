Slept-on Vanguard SMG is topping Warzone win-rate charts

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

A powerful Vanguard SMG is going under the radar in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded despite having the second-highest win rate in the game.

When it comes to picking a meta SMG in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded, two options stand out from the crown as the overwhelming favorites.

We’re of course talking about the Armaguerra 43 and MP40, with both weapons maintaining a huge pick rate thanks to their devastating TTKs.

While these guns will always be solid choices, their popularity does lead the community to overlook a lot of other weapons.

Well, one Vanguard SMG, in particular, appears to be a hidden gem as it’s topping the win rate charts with just a 0.2% pick rate.

Treyarch/Activision The Sten has a 0.2% pick rate in Warzone.

Best Sten loadout in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: SA 65mm Rapid

SA 65mm Rapid Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Gawain Custom

Gawain Custom Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 9mm 50 Round Drums

9mm 50 Round Drums Ammo Type: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

With an extremely low pick rate of just 0.2%, it’s safe to say the Sten is being slept on by the Warzone community despite offering a lethal TTK and a huge amount of mobility.

It’s absolutely perfect for players who love taking aggressive gunfights and who aren’t afraid to get up in the faces of their opponents.

The build above features the most popular set of attachments for the weapon and aims to boost the Sten’s fire rate and overall TTK while also keeping its trademark mobility.

While it’s deadly at close range, you will need to run Overkill so you can eliminate foes from a distance. We recommend the Cooper Carbine AR in the current meta as it shreds at long range.

Treyarch/Activision The Sten offers incredible mobility and makes it easy to pull outplays.

Although a lot of guns in Warzone are underrated, it’s the Sten’s win rate in Season 5 Reloaded that makes it stand out from the crowd.

Currently, the Vanguard SMG has a 5% win rate, which makes it the second highest for that stat in the entirety of Warzone.

This means players who are using the Sten are winning matches consistently, and with the loadout above, you can do that as well.