Scump reveals his go-to MP5 loadout in Black Ops Cold war - Dexerto

Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has been dominating players in Black Ops Cold War and this time he has revealed his best MP5 setup. Here’s all the attachments you need to make this SMG hit as hard as possible.

The MP5 is one of the best guns in Black Ops Cold War thanks to its lightning-fast rate of fire, responsive ADS time, incredible mobility, and scintillating time to kill. As a result, the majority of casual and pro players have gravitated towards it. In fact, Scump has demonstrated just how overpowered the MP5 can be when it’s kitted out with the best attachments.

Not only does this deadly SMG offer incredible amounts of close quarters damage, it can also make short work of any mid-range opponents. If you’re after an SMG that is both incredibly easy to use and extremely powerful, then Scump’s MP5 loadout will give you the edge needed to increase your KD in the latest CoD title.

Best Black Ops Cold War MP5 loadout

Muzzle: Muzzle Break 9

Barrel: 9”5 Extended

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Magazine: 40 RND Drum

Handle: Speed Tape

Stock: Collapsed Stock

Scump’s loadout aims to bolster the MP5’s speed and damage, allowing players to react instantly to any threat they see. This setup is slightly different from our own MP5 loadout, which focused on using 10.1” Cavalry Lancer to help eliminate those pesky scorestreaks.

While taking out scorestreaks will help stop your foes from getting game-winning kill leads, Scump’s loadout will stop them dead in their tracks. The 9”5 Extended Barrel increases bullet velocity, allowing you to drop enemies in a blink of an eye.

The Muzzle Break 9 and Foregrip help reduce the MP5’s horizontal/vertical recoil. This gives you the accuracy needed to beam your opponents with laser-like precision. If that wasn’t enough, the Steady Aim Laser adds a 15% increase to the gun’s hipfire. This will give you the edge in those super close-quarter firefights where aiming down sights is not an option.

﻿

Just like in Modern Warfare, ADS speed is key in Black Ops Cold War. In fact, you’ll lose most fights if you don’t equip speed-enhancing attachments. That’s why Scump has attached the Speed Tape, which gives his MP5 class a 10% boost in aim down sight time.

Meanwhile, the Collapsed Stock decreases the sprint to fire penalty. This allows the CoD pro to play aggressively, constantly closing the gap between him and his enemies. Lastly, the 40 RND Drum gives the MP5 enough bullets to take down multiple opponents without having to constantly reload.

If you prefer a more hyper-aggressive playstyle, then Scump’s MP5 will allow you to do just that.

If you’re looking to find the best guns in Black Ops Cold War and wish to build even more powerful loadouts, be sure to check out our other Black Ops Cold War weapon guides.