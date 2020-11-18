 Scump reveals his go-to MP5 loadout in Black Ops Cold war - Dexerto
Scump reveals his go-to MP5 loadout in Black Ops Cold war

Published: 18/Nov/2020 15:29

by James Busby
Scump's Black Ops Cold War MP5
Activision / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has been dominating players in Black Ops Cold War and this time he has revealed his best MP5 setup. Here’s all the attachments you need to make this SMG hit as hard as possible. 

The MP5 is one of the best guns in Black Ops Cold War thanks to its lightning-fast rate of fire, responsive ADS time, incredible mobility, and scintillating time to kill. As a result, the majority of casual and pro players have gravitated towards it. In fact, Scump has demonstrated just how overpowered the MP5 can be when it’s kitted out with the best attachments. 

Not only does this deadly SMG offer incredible amounts of close quarters damage, it can also make short work of any mid-range opponents. If you’re after an SMG that is both incredibly easy to use and extremely powerful, then Scump’s MP5 loadout will give you the edge needed to increase your KD in the latest CoD title.

Best Black Ops Cold War MP5 loadout

Black Ops Cold War MP5
Activision / Treyarch
This loadout absolutely dominates in Black Ops Cold War.
  • Muzzle: Muzzle Break 9
  • Barrel: 9”5 Extended
  • Body: Steady Aim Laser
  • Underbarrel: Foregrip
  • Magazine: 40 RND Drum
  • Handle: Speed Tape
  • Stock: Collapsed Stock

Scump’s loadout aims to bolster the MP5’s speed and damage, allowing players to react instantly to any threat they see. This setup is slightly different from our own MP5 loadout, which focused on using 10.1” Cavalry Lancer to help eliminate those pesky scorestreaks. 

While taking out scorestreaks will help stop your foes from getting game-winning kill leads, Scump’s loadout will stop them dead in their tracks. The 9”5 Extended Barrel increases bullet velocity, allowing you to drop enemies in a blink of an eye. 

The Muzzle Break 9 and Foregrip help reduce the MP5’s horizontal/vertical recoil. This gives you the accuracy needed to beam your opponents with laser-like precision. If that wasn’t enough, the Steady Aim Laser adds a 15% increase to the gun’s hipfire. This will give you the edge in those super close-quarter firefights where aiming down sights is not an option. 

Just like in Modern Warfare, ADS speed is key in Black Ops Cold War. In fact, you’ll lose most fights if you don’t equip speed-enhancing attachments. That’s why Scump has attached the Speed Tape, which gives his MP5 class a 10% boost in aim down sight time. 

Meanwhile, the Collapsed Stock decreases the sprint to fire penalty. This allows the CoD pro to play aggressively, constantly closing the gap between him and his enemies. Lastly, the 40 RND Drum gives the MP5 enough bullets to take down multiple opponents without having to constantly reload. 

If you prefer a more hyper-aggressive playstyle, then Scump’s MP5 will allow you to do just that. 

If you’re looking to find the best guns in Black Ops Cold War and wish to build even more powerful loadouts, be sure to check out our other Black Ops Cold War weapon guides.

How to watch Florida Mutineers $25k Black Ops Cold War kickoff tournament

Published: 18/Nov/2020 13:35 Updated: 18/Nov/2020 13:36

by Jacob Hale
Florida Mutineers Release the Kraken Black Ops Cold War kickoff tournament
Florida Mutineers

To celebrate the release of Black Ops Cold War, the Call of Duty League and several of its franchises are hosting launch tournaments featuring big-name pro players and content creators, and we’ve got everything you need to watch & follow along live.

It’s a very important time for Call of Duty right now as everyone is buzzing about the launch of Black Ops Cold War, the series’ highly anticipated 2020 installment.

With competitive CoD more prominent now than it’s ever been, the CDL is getting involved first-hand with the game’s release, putting together seven high-profile tournaments – each hosted by a different franchise.

Not all of these competitions are identical; the formats and participants will vary from one to the other. All of the details about these competitions, including the full schedule and recaps of completed events, can be found below.

CDL Black Ops Cold War
CDL
The full schedule for the CDL’s Black Ops Cold War launch tournaments.

$25,000 Florida Mutineers Release the Kraken

Florida Mutineers are set to be the fifth Call of Duty League team to host a Black Ops Cold War kickoff tournament, following Dallas, OpTic, Minnesota and Atlanta.

This is the biggest of the kickoff tournaments yet, with a huge 32 teams fighting for the lion’s share of the prize pool.

How to watch Florida Mutineers’ Release the Kraken

Release the Kraken takes place on Wednesday, November 18, with the action kicking off at 12pm ET (9am PT / 5pm GMT). As with the previous kickoff tournaments, this should run through most of the day as the bracket plays out.

The event will be livestreamed across various channels, including the Call of Duty League Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here for your convenience.

Release the Kraken players & teams

The Release the Kraken tournament sees 32 teams of 4 head to battle — the most we’ve seen in one of these kickoff tournaments so far — in a single elimination, best of 5 bracket.

With 32 teams taking part, it’s worth taking a look at the complete list of competitors, but we’ve compiled some of the main teams to look out for here:

  • Vetty plays: Studyy, Nameless, Clayster, Spacely
  • FaZe + OG: Arcitys, Simp, Scump, Dashy
  • Ultra Carry: Methodz, Cammy, TJHaly, Envoy
  • Haggu: Parasite, Lacefield, SiLLy, Vivid
  • Team Censor: Censor, Aches, Kenny, SlasheR
  • YURRR: Dylan, Bance, Seany, CleanX
  • Tommey’s Team: Tommey, iLLeY, Accuracy, Priestahh
  • Eat Big, Play Big: Huke, Decemate, Crimsix, Temp
  • Havok: Havok, Skyz, Owakening, Slacked

Florida Mutineers Release the Kraken format & prizing

As mentioned above, the Release the Kraken tournament is a 4v4 tournament featuring 32 teams of the top Call of Duty pros and personalities in a single elimination, best of 5, CDL rules bracket.

Unlike the previous three tournaments, the top three teams will be taking home money tonight, not just the top two. In the Release the Kraken tournament, first place takes $15,000, second place $5,000 and third place $2,500.

Completed tournaments & upcoming schedule

Atlanta FaZe – Cold War Clash, ft FaZe Clan (Nov 14)

Atlanta FaZe’s opening tournament was won by Simp’s team, taking their share of the $25,000. They beat out Vikkstar’s side in the Grand Finals. The final results are below:

Atlanta Cold War Clash
Atlanta FaZe
Team Tommey didn’t lose a single game all tournament.

OpTic Chicago Cold War Launch Event (Nov 15)

For the second day in a row, three-time Call of Duty world champion Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow took home the win, taking home the lion’s share of the prize alongside Hitch, Cellium, and Sender. They beat Envoy’s squad in the final for the biggest $20,000 prize.

Team Hitch Win Cold War Launch Event
OpTic Chicago
Team Hitch wins OpTic’s Cold War Launch Event

Minnesota ROKKR – ROKKR Arms Race (Nov 16)

Team Rallied took the win in a closely-contested final matchup against Team Saintt, with both teams making short work of their prior opponents. Team Crowder, on the other hand, were the only ones to bomb out without winning a single map.

ROKKR Arms Race event
Call of Duty League
The final standings for the ROKKR Arms Race event.

Dallas Empire – Battle of the Throne (Nov 17)

Team iLLeY came out on top in Dallas Empire’s Battle of the Throne, with a nailbiting game 5 win over Team Shotzzy. Team Crimsix dropped out of the tournament without a single map win against either Shotzzy or Huke’s teams.

Battle of the Throne CoD event

Florida Mutineers – Release the Kraken: Cold War

  • Wednesday, November 18: 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM GMT

London Royal Ravens – Cold War Colosseum

  • Thursday, November 19: 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM GMT

Toronto Ultra – $25K Coldish War

  • Friday, November 20: 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT

Make sure to check back here before and after every tournament to get the maximum coverage, including the players and format of each one as well as a recap and final placements once they’re completed.