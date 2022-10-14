Scump explains why slide canceling won’t be an issue in MW2

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

Slide-canceling has dominated competitive CoD for years, but Seth’ Scump’ Abner doesn’t believe it will be an issue in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 hits shelves on October 28, and we got our first taste of gameplay during the open beta. It was impossible to formulate an opinion on the game’s meta with just four maps and a handful of weapons at our disposal during the beta.

However, there were a few noticeable differences from MW2’s predecessor. Slide-canceling is a powerful movement mechanic that unintentionally reared its ugly head in Modern Warfare 2019.

The slide-canceling exploit, when mastered, became essential in Warzone and competitive CoD.

Will slide-canceling be overpowered in Modern Warfare 2?

Activision Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28.

Players discovered a way to use the overpowered technique in the Modern Warfare 2 beta, despite Activision claiming it was removed.

Players praised Activision when they said they were removing the mechanic from Modern Warfare 2. Still, it didn’t take long for CDL pro-Shotzzy to discover a method of slide-canceling in the Modern Warfare 2 beta.

Using the Tactical Sprint multiple times in quick succession allows you to move at an increased speed across the map. Doing so gives more mobility for traveling long distances and finessing around enemies in gunfights.

During the OpTic Podcast on October 14, Scump said, “people think that slide-canceling is good, but it’s not good.”

Scump continued, “when you are slide canceling, you are trying to press too many buttons, and the guy is just pre-aiming you with a gun that kills you in half a second.”

The CoD veteran believes Modern Warfare 2’s fast-time-to-kill will be a rude awakening for players that attempt to play as aggressively as they did in Vanguard.

“This game, if you take a bad challenge, you insta die. This game will punish a lot of people for ego challing.”

Based on beta feedback, Modern Warfare 2’s loud audio encourages players to sit and camp. If this holds true, competitive CoD and slide-canceling will look much different than in previous years.