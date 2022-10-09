Dr Disrespect admits he misses Modern Warfare 2 despite one major flaw

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

YouTube streamer and mustache expert Dr Disrespect has revealed that he misses Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer after the conclusion of the Beta, despite it possessing one major flaw.

The Modern Warfare 2 Beta wrapped up towards the end of September and, despite generally positive feedback from players, there were clear areas for Infinity Ward to improve ahead of the full game’s release on October 28.

The Doc himself invested considerable time into the Beta, bringing his trademark brand of violence, speed and momentum to the 2022 shooter.

While scratching around for something to play during an October 7 livestream, he revealed more of his feelings towards the upcoming CoD installment and admitted that he misses the game’s multiplayer, despite one obvious flaw.

Dr Disrespect misses Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer despite SBMM grievances

“You know what I kinda feel like playing?” he said to his viewers. “Is Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. Like right now would be a good time to just play multiplayer, level up some guns, level up my guy, kinda learn the maps. Really? Yeah. Listen I didn’t have any issues – Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer was actually pretty good.”

However, he went on to pinpoint his major flaw with the Beta, one shared by large portions of the community. “Until that SBMM started f**king kicking in. Then I’m just fighting – every single fight it’s a [struggle]. I don’t wanna be at the edge of my seat every single moment.”

Modern Warfare 2’s skill-based matchmaking certainly came in for criticism from the player base, with many eager to see it toned down ahead of the full game’s launch.

Timestamp: 1:24:22

The Doc did touch on his issues with SBMM back when the Beta was live, describing it as his major worry with the Infinity Ward title.

Another prominent figure who was unimpressed with the level of SBMM was CouRage, who described it as “horrible”.

It’s certainly a compliment that the Doc was itching to play MW2 ahead of its release, but it’s clear that more needs to be done by Infinity Ward and Activision to placate his worries about the controversial matchmaking mechanic.