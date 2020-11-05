Russia beats America in $30K Champions Challenge Warzone event: results - Dexerto

Another major Warzone competition is in the books as the Champions Challenge tournament droped teams from around the globe in head to head action.
Warzone events have become more and more popular over the past few months and the hype train isn’t slowing down anytime soon. BoomTV came back with another huge competition though this time around, the spotlight was on Trios from around the world.
Rather than limiting the player base to North America or Europe alone, Champions Challenge invited teams from a variety of regions. In this unique format, it was every team fighting for their nation’s pride along with a considerable prize pool.
From Vikkstar to Symfuhny, many of the biggest names were looking to lead their region to victory. Here’s everything you need to catch up on the Champions Challenge Warzone event.
Champions Challenge Warzone event recap
For many regions, this was the first time players had access to compete in a tournament of this scale. As a result, things were a little shaky to begin with in the minor areas. Despite being fresh to this level of competition, scorelines were kept fairly close throughout the first phase of the event.
The Japanese team of competitive CoD veterans wrapped things up with 138 points to their name, while European and Australian Trios pushed slightly ahead. Ultimately, the finals was a battle between two American teams, alongside one Russian and one Brazillian lineup.
In this final, two hour stretch of the competition, underdogs came up big. North American Trios did well but it was the often-overlooked talent that took the lead early and cruised into the money. The Russian team consisting of Recrent, Smith, & Ubica walked away as the overall champions.
Champions Challenge Warzone event results
|Placement
|Team
|Prize
|1st
|Recrent, Smith, & Ubica
|$15,000
|2nd
|Sn4rFx, tonyboyofc, & ninext
|$10,000
|3rd
|Swagg, SuperEvan, & GD Booya
|$5,000
|4th
|Symfuhny, HusKerrs, & ZLaner
|–
|5th
|Vikkstar, Tommey, & Aydan
|–
|6th
|FataL, Zepa, & Jestxh
|–
|7th
|AGBIN3R, Safiro FK, & SKRxFACE1
|–
|8th
|Rush WinRed, Rush Greedz, & Rush GP
|–
Champions Challenge Warzone event schedule
This particular competition took place across a single day of action. However, it wasn’t a short one. Trios were fighting all throughout Wednesday, November 4 with the first phase having kicked off at 12 PM PT / 3 PM EST / 7 AM AEDT.
The first section was a standard kill-race over the course of three hours. Only the top four teams from this phase advanced through to the finals. Two more hours were added to the clock as the best teams then fought for the first-place prize.
Competition was fierce over the course of five hours as each region looked to make its mark. The entire event was streamed live on the official BoomTV Twitch account which we’ve embedded below for your convenience.
Champions Challenge Warzone event teams
Given the unique layout of this event, teams were dropping in from all over the world. The likes of Japanese, Australia, European, and American talent were all battling it out.
With that being said, a ton of familiar faces were still in the mix. Without a KD cap in place, the most stacked players formed super teams to lead the charge.
Excited to announce the $30k Champions Challenge!
Wednesday – 11.4.20.
8 Teams, all from different regions.
Featuring our first 4 Captains: @Vikkstar123 @agbin3r @ninexTT @Recrent_
Stay tuned for the announcement of our other captains soon!
Tag who needs in this 👇 pic.twitter.com/xPzkOwC5VR
— BoomTV (@boomtvesports) November 2, 2020
Below is a full rundown on every team that competed in the Champions Challenge event.
- Symfuhny, HusKerrs, & ZLaner
- Recrent, Smith, & Ubica
- Swagg, SuperEvan, & GD Booya
- FataL, Zepa, & Jestxh
- AGBIN3R, Safiro FK, & SKRxFACE1
- Rush WinRed, Rush Greedz, & Rush GP
- Vikkstar, Tommey, & Aydan
- NinexTT, TonyBoy, & Sn4rFx
Champions Challenge Warzone event format
No different from other kill-race events, points were awarded for every elimination. Placements were also highly regarded as a first-place finish came with a whopping 25 points.
A $30,000 prize pool was split among the top three finalists. First place received $15,000 for their efforts, second place was given $10,000, and third place was handed $5,000.
Participants had to be playing from their PCs or on a PlayStation 4 with crossplay enabled. Additionally, no smurfs were allowed in the event, all competitors had to be playing from their main accounts.