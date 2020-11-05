 Russia beats America in $30K Champions Challenge Warzone event: results - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Russia beats America in $30K Champions Challenge Warzone event: results

Published: 5/Nov/2020 2:30 Updated: 5/Nov/2020 2:57

by Brad Norton
Warzone Champions Challenge
Activision / BoomTV / Twitter: Vikkstar123 / Twitter: Symfuhny

Share

Warzone

Another major Warzone competition is in the books as the Champions Challenge tournament droped teams from around the globe in head to head action.

Warzone events have become more and more popular over the past few months and the hype train isn’t slowing down anytime soon. BoomTV came back with another huge competition though this time around, the spotlight was on Trios from around the world.

Rather than limiting the player base to North America or Europe alone, Champions Challenge invited teams from a variety of regions. In this unique format, it was every team fighting for their nation’s pride along with a considerable prize pool. 

From Vikkstar to Symfuhny, many of the biggest names were looking to lead their region to victory. Here’s everything you need to catch up on the Champions Challenge Warzone event.

Champions Challenge Warzone event recap

For many regions, this was the first time players had access to compete in a tournament of this scale. As a result, things were a little shaky to begin with in the minor areas. Despite being fresh to this level of competition, scorelines were kept fairly close throughout the first phase of the event.

The Japanese team of competitive CoD veterans wrapped things up with 138 points to their name, while European and Australian Trios pushed slightly ahead. Ultimately, the finals was a battle between two American teams, alongside one Russian and one Brazillian lineup.

In this final, two hour stretch of the competition, underdogs came up big. North American Trios did well but it was the often-overlooked talent that took the lead early and cruised into the money. The Russian team consisting of Recrent, Smith, & Ubica walked away as the overall champions.

Champions Challenge Warzone event results

Placement Team Prize
1st Recrent, Smith, & Ubica $15,000
2nd Sn4rFx, tonyboyofc, & ninext $10,000
3rd Swagg, SuperEvan, & GD Booya $5,000
4th Symfuhny, HusKerrs, & ZLaner
5th Vikkstar, Tommey, & Aydan
6th FataL, Zepa, & Jestxh
7th AGBIN3R, Safiro FK, & SKRxFACE1
8th Rush WinRed, Rush Greedz, & Rush GP

Champions Challenge Warzone event schedule

This particular competition took place across a single day of action. However, it wasn’t a short one. Trios were fighting all throughout Wednesday, November 4 with the first phase  having kicked off at 12 PM PT / 3 PM EST / 7 AM AEDT.

The first section was a standard kill-race over the course of three hours. Only the top four teams from this phase advanced through to the finals. Two more hours were added to the clock as the best teams then fought for the first-place prize.

Competition was fierce over the course of five hours as each region looked to make its mark. The entire event was streamed live on the official BoomTV Twitch account which we’ve embedded below for your convenience.

Champions Challenge Warzone event teams

Given the unique layout of this event, teams were dropping in from all over the world. The likes of Japanese, Australia, European, and American talent were all battling it out.

With that being said, a ton of familiar faces were still in the mix. Without a KD cap in place, the most stacked players formed super teams to lead the charge.

Below is a full rundown on every team that competed in the Champions Challenge event.

  • Symfuhny, HusKerrs, & ZLaner
  • Recrent, Smith, & Ubica
  • Swagg, SuperEvan, & GD Booya
  • FataL, Zepa, & Jestxh
  • AGBIN3R, Safiro FK, & SKRxFACE1
  • Rush WinRed, Rush Greedz, & Rush GP
  • Vikkstar, Tommey, & Aydan
  • NinexTT, TonyBoy, & Sn4rFx

Champions Challenge Warzone event format

No different from other kill-race events, points were awarded for every elimination. Placements were also highly regarded as a first-place finish came with a whopping 25 points.

A $30,000 prize pool was split among the top three finalists. First place received $15,000 for their efforts, second place was given $10,000, and third place was handed $5,000.

Participants had to be playing from their PCs or on a PlayStation 4 with crossplay enabled. Additionally, no smurfs were allowed in the event, all competitors had to be playing from their main accounts.

Call of Duty

Game-breaking Warzone exploit lets you exit the map & shoot at players

Published: 5/Nov/2020 1:58

by Brad Norton
Warzone gameplay
Infinity Ward

Share

Warzone Season 6

Warzone players have discovered a game-breaking exploit that allows them to glitch out of the map and shoot through walls thanks to the new subway system.

One of the latest additions to Verdansk is the subway system. Introduced in Season 6, the new public transport system lets players jump from one location to another in the blink of an eye. However, it’s also letting players break the game.

Instead of hopping onto a train and traveling to a new area, there’s a surprising bug if you avoid the trains altogether. If you drop onto the train tracks and head towards the fog, you’ll notice something out of the ordinary.

An invisible wall will try to block you from pushing up too far at most stations. The subway station at Barakett Promenade East is a different story though. 

Warzone subway station
Infinity Ward
The new subway stations in Warzone are allowing players to glitch out of the map.

Since the train tracks are layered with an electric trap, you’ll need to head to the end of the station. Vaulting over the nearby ‘Do Not Enter’ sign won’t actually give you an ‘Out of Bounds’ warning as usual.

Instead, you’ll be able to roam this new space without fear of being wiped out. If you push down to the very end of the tracks at Barakett Promenade East, you’ll run straight through the fog and into a solid wall. Walking into this wall acts like Platform 9¾ from Harry Potter. Walk into it and you’ll be transported to a new world underneath Verdansk.

From here, you’ll be able to see just about everything, shoot nearby enemies, and be invincible the entire time. It’s a clearly game-breaking exploit that’s sure to be patched out soon enough. For the time being, however, Infinity Ward is yet to address the issue.

There’s no telling if this exploit works across all modes either. It was tested in the Warzone Rumble playlist. Though there’s a chance players could use it to their advantage in regular modes as well, so be extra cautious in this area.

Unlike other glitches that allowed players through the map in previous updates, this one lets you move around a surprising amount. You can essentially explore the map from a whole new perspective.

Be on the lookout for players trying to sneak out of Barakett Promenade East through the subway system. It’s sure to be a hot drop until this problem is resolved.