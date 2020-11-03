 Dr Disrespect wants a major change to Warzone in Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto
Dr Disrespect wants a major change to Warzone in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 3/Nov/2020 17:56

by Alex Garton

Black Ops Cold War Dr Disrespect Warzone

If anyone has played enough Warzone to recommend new features for the game, it’s the Two-Time. Whilst streaming, Dr Disrespect revealed that he’d like to see custom match settings implemented into Warzone with the release of Cold War.

Since the Doc’s move to Youtube as a streaming platform, his notoriety and popularity have only risen.

With over 3 million subscribers and a dedicated community he calls the ‘Champions Club’, Dr Disrespect has become one of the most recognizable online personalities on screen.

His passion for the FPS genre is renowned and if anyone can offer new ideas for the future of Warzone, it’s him. In a recent stream, he discussed why he thinks custom match settings should be added to Warzone.

The addition of private Warzone lobbies has been rumored for a while now.

Dr Disrepect’s Suggestion For Warzone

The Doc isn’t the first player or personality to suggest custom settings for Warzone game modes. It’s an aspect of the game that the community has been requesting for a long time now.

The ability to control and customize individual elements of a match gives the player a wealth of gameplay possibilities. Here’s exactly what the Doc had to say on the topic.

“I really hope they consider this for Cold War… making sure that each game mode whether it’s Solos, Duos, Trios or Quads gets its own set of custom settings.”

Of course, it would be tricky to give players complete control over every online match of Warzone. However, that’s where private lobbies come in to play.

Private Warzone Lobbies

Private Warzone lobbies appear to be the perfect solution for players seeking a complete custom experience. This would allow Infinity Ward to grant players the freedom they are seeking whilst maintaining the integrity of the main game modes. On top of this, private lobbies are an ideal feature for tournament organizers, allowing them to adjust and disable certain mechanics.

It’s rumored Infinity Ward has plans to implement private lobbies in the near future. Fingers-crossed the changes set to evolve Warzone after the release of Cold War bring in these heavily requested features.

Clayster reveals his number 1 trash talker in Call of Duty

Published: 3/Nov/2020 17:50

by Jacob Hale
Clayster shush Dallas Empire CDL
clayster

Trash talk has been an integral part of the Call of Duty esports scene for as long as competitions have been going, and veteran player James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks has been there to witness just about all of it. But who’s the best trash talker in CoD history?

There have been some iconic moments of trash talk in Call of Duty tournaments of years past, especially in the golden days of Black Ops 2 and Ghosts, in which there seemed to be no holds barred by players.

While the banter might have cooled down a little in recent years, especially with the increased professionalism in the franchised Call of Duty League, there still seems to be room for it, just not as much as there once was.

So, while taking a trip down memory lane, Clayster revealed who he believes are the best trash talkers in the history of the esport.

Clayster complexity team Black Ops 2
Team Beyond
Clayster is a veteran of the scene, and has given out his fair share of trash talk, too.

In a video posted to the New York Subliners YouTube channel, the team in which Clayster recently joined following his World Championship win with Dallas Empire, the veteran pro reeled off his top 5 trash talkers.

Giving credit to the likes of the late Phillip ‘PHiZZURP’ Klemenov, European veteran Dylan ‘MadCat’ Daly and Black Ops 2 world champ Adam ‘KiLLa’ Sloss, Clay finally revealed who he believes to be the number one trash talker in CoD esports history: Patrick ‘Aches’ Price.

“This guy… he was just relentless,” Clay said. “He had basically a speakerphone in his coach to talk trash for him. But, I got to give it to him, the guy knows what to say. He’s the master finesser, the master manipulator and this guy knows how to trash talk with the best of them.”

Here’s the order of Clayster’s top trash talkers in Call of Duty:

  1. Aches
  2. Study & NAMELESS
  3. KiLLa
  4. MadCat
  5. PHiZZURP

All of the above have had some truly memorable smack-talking moments throughout their careers and feature in our top 10 funny trash-talking moments in Call of Duty History, entertaining the fans and getting into opponents’ heads at the same time.

Whether or not you agree with Clayster’s list, you can’t deny that every one of the pros mentioned has really had their moments.