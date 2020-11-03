Dr Disrespect wants a major change to Warzone in Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

If anyone has played enough Warzone to recommend new features for the game, it’s the Two-Time. Whilst streaming, Dr Disrespect revealed that he’d like to see custom match settings implemented into Warzone with the release of Cold War.

Since the Doc’s move to Youtube as a streaming platform, his notoriety and popularity have only risen.

With over 3 million subscribers and a dedicated community he calls the ‘Champions Club’, Dr Disrespect has become one of the most recognizable online personalities on screen.

His passion for the FPS genre is renowned and if anyone can offer new ideas for the future of Warzone, it’s him. In a recent stream, he discussed why he thinks custom match settings should be added to Warzone.

Dr Disrepect’s Suggestion For Warzone

The Doc isn’t the first player or personality to suggest custom settings for Warzone game modes. It’s an aspect of the game that the community has been requesting for a long time now.

The ability to control and customize individual elements of a match gives the player a wealth of gameplay possibilities. Here’s exactly what the Doc had to say on the topic.

“I really hope they consider this for Cold War… making sure that each game mode whether it’s Solos, Duos, Trios or Quads gets its own set of custom settings.”

Of course, it would be tricky to give players complete control over every online match of Warzone. However, that’s where private lobbies come in to play.

Private Warzone Lobbies

Private Warzone lobbies appear to be the perfect solution for players seeking a complete custom experience. This would allow Infinity Ward to grant players the freedom they are seeking whilst maintaining the integrity of the main game modes. On top of this, private lobbies are an ideal feature for tournament organizers, allowing them to adjust and disable certain mechanics.

It’s rumored Infinity Ward has plans to implement private lobbies in the near future. Fingers-crossed the changes set to evolve Warzone after the release of Cold War bring in these heavily requested features.