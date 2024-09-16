Warzone pros “too scared” to challenge $1m World Series winners

World Series of Warzone winners Shifty, Hisoka, and DiazBiffle accused their competition at the $1m tournament in Vegas of being “scared” of challenging them for the top spot, after another dominant win.

The ‘SSD’ trio, representing Team Falcons at the Esports World Cup and World Series of Warzone, has dominated the Call of Duty battle royale for the past year.

They’ve won just about every tournament possible, often by a large margin, and have had next to no competition in Urzikstan.

This rang true once again at the WSOW finals in Vegas when they reached match point and just needed to win a single map to win the entire tournament.

Sure enough, they landed in and won the map, but perhaps with less drama than they were expecting, as none of their opponents attempted to land near them and ruin their game, thereby extending the tournament.

When asked about this in a post-game interview, the trio said it simply came down to fear and their “aura.”

“They’re scared,” said Hisoka, before Shifty simply said that “aura” is what stopped anybody from landing on them at Popov Power.

While Falcons are by far the best trio Warzone has ever seen, teams featuring the likes of Aydan, Swagg, and ScummN all did their best to put the pressure on the eventual winners.

Many were expecting to see Falcons surrounded by opponents in their final map, especially those in the 21st-40th spots who weren’t in the money and had the most to gain from challenging.

Instead, the trio got to land free of any trouble and loot up fully in preparation for the late-game circles.

In the lead-up to the tournament, DiazBiffle had been open about his plans to retire after the World Series event was over, but decided to walk back those plans once the cheers of the crowd and the lights took over.

No doubt these three will be sticking together into Black Ops 6 and, unless something drastic happens, striking fear in the hearts of their opponents once again.

