CS2 pro bloodied after punching hole in table during stage match

At the Counter-Strike 2 BLAST Premier, CS2 pro NiKo punched a hole in the table after failing to clutch up a round against Team Vitality. The impact left the table cratered and his hand bleeding, but he kept playing through the match.

In a critical Semifinal match between G2 and Team Vitality, everything was on the line. ZyWOo, the man dubbed the King of Counter-Strike, stood in the way of G2 getting to the BLAST Premier Final. With the teams having an even map score at 1-1, everything came down to one last match on Mirage.

With his team being at a round deficit, NiKo had the chance to clutch up and close out a round with an ace. 24 HP and a dream on his way into the B site and he was set up for success.

However, he went down just one kill away from taking the round after he missed the headshot he needed.

NiKo punched the table in frustration, leaving a crater in it and his hand bloodied. However, despite this, he kept playing with that same table and didn’t call for a pause. The show must go on, and on it went all the way to a G2 victory.

They clawed their way back into overtime, ultimately besting Team Vitality at the last leg. To quote NiKo himself, “I’m f**king bleeding and killing, let’s go.”

And, though this Semifinal win didn’t come with a trophy like a W in the Grand Finals would, he walked with a trophy of his own: The broken table itself.

With this win, G2 have secured their path into the Grand Final at BLAST Premier, besting one of Counter-Strike 2’s best teams. NiKo and the rest of G2 proved they’ve got what it takes to go the distance and take the title.

They just might want to give him a sturdier table next time.