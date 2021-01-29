 Pay-to-win Warzone skin literally makes players invisible - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Pay-to-win Warzone skin literally makes players invisible

Published: 29/Jan/2021 15:07

by Connor Bennett
Warzone characters getting ready to drop into Verdansk
Activision

Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone players have discovered a “pay to win” skin that lets them go invisible at certain ranges – and it’s incredibly annoying for enemies.

Ever since Warzone launched back in March, players have complained about a laundry list of issues with regards to new weapons, skins, and other add-ons. 

We’ve seen weapons from the battle pass deal more ridiculously more damage than their base self, players have complained about the all-black Roze skin being too difficult to see in certain situations, and there have been watches that shine through solid walls to give away locations.

Raven Software has gotten around to addressing a few of these issues, but whenever they get rid of one, a few more take their place. That’s the case with the Forest Spirit skin for Grinch, which can be found in the 1800 CoD Points bundle called Eloko. 

Infinity Ward
Warzone players have reported issues with different skins.

A few players have reported issues with seeing invisible ‘cheaters’ in their games – where their body is invisible, but their weapons can be seen flapping around.

It all seems to stem from this Forest Spirit skin. As YouTuber Scop3s shows, the body of the player using the skin disappears at different ranges depending on how you’re looking at them.

If you’re not aiming down sight, you’ll lose sight of the player – be it your teammate or opponent – at around 34 meters. After that, if you’re aiming in with a normal scope, you’ll lose sight at 55 meters, while sniper scopes will see the players invisible from around 125 meters away. 

As the YouTuber further demonstrates, even though the weapon you’re carrying is still somewhat visible, it’s incredibly hard for enemies to see over 125 meters away – especially if they’re panicking with the gas closing in. 

Given that it seems to be a buggy character model, rather than anything else, it shouldn’t be incredibly hard for the devs to turn around and fix. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see if they do anything soon.

Call of Duty

Best FR.556 loadout for Call of Duty: Mobile

Published: 29/Jan/2021 12:52

by Connor Bennett
Blue FR.556 skin CoD Mobile
Activision

Call of Duty Mobile

CoD Mobile fans can finally use the Famas – FR.556 – in Season 1, New Order. So, here are some early class setups that should have you dominating games. 

With it’s first update of 2021, Call of Duty Mobile has reset the counter on the seasons – opting against going into Season 14, but instead, going back to Season 1 and giving it the name New Order. 

The new season has added a new map in the form of Reclaim, a new battle royale mode called Blitz, as well as two iconic CoD weapons – the SKS and the FR .556, otherwise known as the FAMAS. 

It’s early days, but players have already been getting to grips with the latter to see where it fits into in terms of the meta. And as a result, there have already been a few nice loadouts being put to the test. 

Cod mobile fr.556 screenshot
Activision
The FR.556/Famas is available through the battle pass.

Best overall FAMAS loadout in CoD Mobile

As anyone who has used a FAMAS in a Call of Duty before will know, it is a bit of a do it all weapon. It can be decent at long to medium range and is absolutely deadly at close range too. 

It’s the same story in CoD Mobile, as the FR.556 has become of the game’s best weapons – especially if you’re someone who likes to post up at a spot and just feed on enemies. 

If you do, then you’ll want to get the gun leveled up enough so that you can use attachments like the Monolithic Suppressor, Granulated Grip Tape, and: Strike Foregrip. These will all play a key part in what is looking like a top-notch loadout. 

  • Muzzle: OWC Light Suppressor
  • Laser: OWC Laser – Tactical
  • Underbarrel: Strike Foregrip
  • Ammunition: Extended Mag A
  • Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

Ferg’s FR.556 CoD Mobile loadout

Popular CoD Mobile YouTuber Ferg has also got a setup of his own, that he’s already used to great success in getting a Nuke on Nuketown.

It’s got a few tweaks to the setup above, and is perfect if you want to use one spot on the map or run around and be a nuisance. 

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: OWC Ranger
  • Laser: OWC Laser – Tactical
  • Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape
  • Stock: RTC Steady Stock

To round out any class, you’ll need some grenades and perks. As ever, you can’t really go wrong with using Lightweight, Toughness, and Dead Silence as perks. 

As for equipment and grenades, again, the Frag Grenade is a solid choice, and you can take either the Flashbang or Concussion as your tactical. You should rack up kills if you get everything working in tandem.