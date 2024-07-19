“Pay to win” meta Warzone SMG gives you the cleanest iron sights yet

Warzone seemingly has another “pay to win” blueprint with some of the cleanest iron sights we’ve ever seen, and it actually works for one of the best guns in the battle royale.

When you buy something from the COD Store in-game, you’re not supposed to get a competitive advantage. However, over the last few years, there have been quite a few pay to win cosmetics and weapon blueprints.

We’ve had everything from character skins that basically make you impossible to see and loadouts that actually increase the base damage of guns.

In recent weeks, Warzone has had a few more pay to win blueprints pop up, but they’ve not offered damage bonuses. Instead, they’ve been all about clean iron sights and making guns zero recoil.

Well, Warzone guru TheKoreanSavage has highlighted another – the Along for the Ride blueprint for the Striker SMG’s 8-Bit Blitz bundle. “When something is broken, absolutely pay to win, I have to hop on and see what’s going on,” the YouTuber said in his July 18 video.

This blueprint does come with a pretty nice optic anyway, but when you remove it, the iron sights are so clean that the SMG doesn’t move. “The thing doesn’t move,” he added, noting that the SMG has a “pretty cool” look to boot.

Barrel: Striker Recon Long barrel

Underbarrel: SL Skeletal Vertical Grip

Magazine: 60-round drum

Stock: Lachmann Recon Series Stock

With this bundle being labeled as pay to win, and the Striker being a key part of the meta, it creates a bigger problem where players are likely to drop everything and flock to it.

They might not have all that long to use it, mind you, as the Season 5 update is on the horizon. That will provide another round of weapon updates, and with the meta getting a bit stale, it could be rather good news for those players who want other options.